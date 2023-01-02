Beans, Greens, and Cornbread: A New Year and Kwanzaa Feast Tradition

Hoppin’ John, collard greens, and sweet honey cornbread + recipes from Chef BJ and more

A holiday feast Photo by Gor Davtyan on Unsplash

Updated December 31, 2022

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

I’ve got beans, greens, and cornbread — now I’m ready to start the new year right! This menu has been a Southern American New Year’s tradition since I was a child and now it’s part of my Kwanzaa feast (which ends on January 1st).

If the saying is true, “we are what we eat” Michael W. Twitty said it best, “Our story is told through our plates.”

According to some food historians, the tradition of serving black-eyed peas (beans) with rice is called Hoppin’ John and originated from the Carolinas. Traditionally, black-eyed peas are cooked with white rice, aromatics, spices, and pork and are often served with a side of collard greens and hot buttered cornbread. It’s delicious!

I had it as a child, but I didn’t know the history behind it. I just knew it was a tasty combination. I learned about West Africa’s influence on soul and southern food in college. A lot of things we assume or take for granted as Southern or American soul food are connected to enslaved Africans.

I knew this tradition was gaining popularity when I encountered a collard green and black-eyed pea shortage a few years back. I went everywhere from my neighborhood grocery store to two different Whole Foods and no one had dried or canned black-eyed peas or collard greens. It was shocking and it happened a couple of times. Now, I instinctively start to stock up on beans, chicken broth, and Jiffy cornbread mix. I grow my own greens now, blanch, and freeze them so I can have them through the winter. However, they are really affordable and highly underrated, nutritious, and delicious greens.

Now before I’m judged by southern or soul food purists, I know how to make cornbread from scratch and how to soak and prepare beans, but both preparations require time — I simply do not have. Between consulting projects, packing for a move, tax prep, and everyday stress — I don’t have a minute to spare.

So, here are some soul food shortcuts and flavor bombs that will make your food fantastic in half the time without sacrificing flavor:

1. Buy or prep mirepoix and sofrito to save on chopping time and add serious flavor to your beans and greens. I also add a little fresh garlic and onions just to make it pop — but you really don’t need it

2. Keep a little bacon grease in your freezer and use it to sauté your aromatics for a meaty flavor or you can use Better Than Bouillon vegetable base as a meatless alternative and adds a layer of richness without the animal fat

3. Low glycemic rice prep saves time because it’s a cook-ahead item and lowers your sugar absorption. I use brown rice, fluff it and keep it in my freezer. You must fluff it before you store it — or it can get mushy.

4. For your black-eyed peas, use canned, jarred, or the quick soak method. Remember do not put salt in the water until after they’ve cooked. It makes the skins tough and they won’t cook properly

5. With any greens, fresh is always best, but a great alternative is frozen. If I find fresh collard greens or kale on sale, I blanch, dry them (with a salad spinner), roll them into bunches, and freeze them. They are easier to cut and prep for later. These tips save money and cooking time.

I hope this information is helpful and you make this meal part of your New Year’s tradition and soul food Sunday tradition. Every year, I try to start my year with a special Southern American, Soul Food meal that is reflective of and inspired by the African Diaspora — from my Nigerian and West African roots to the Caribbean Islands and Latin America.

My New Year’s/Kwanzaa menu is below and I included a great recipe video from Chef BJ Dennis. Last year, I replaced fried chicken with Puerto Rican Bacalitios. This year, I’m keeping it all veggies.

New Year’s Menu

South Carolina Hoppin’ John — Chef BJ Dennis Recipe

Sweet Honey Cornbread

Raw Collard Green Salad

Boozy Fruit Sangria

To learn more about Africa’s influence on southern American and soul food flavors and traditions, I urge you to check out Michael W. Twitty’s book The Cooking Gene or his website Afroculinaria.com and the Netflix series, High on the Hog.

Thank you for reading!

Sources and Special Thanks to:

Michael W. Twitty , Food Historian, and Author

Chef BJ Dennis

