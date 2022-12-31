I Got the New COVID Vaccine with Nano Tech and I Had No Side Effects

Teressa P.

My Novavax experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFnjC_0jyb4A6A00
A man getting vaccinatedPhoto byCDConUnsplash

Updated December 31, 2022

*The purpose of this article is simply to chronicle my COVID journey as I’ve done since October 2021. This will be my 10th article in my COVID Chronicles series and I am not paid by or affiliated with Novavax or any vaccine. I am not a scientist or medical professional. Please consult your physician before making any medical decisions.

During a recent job search, I discovered the new Novavax COVID vaccine because many employers will only consider fully vaccinated applicants. Being a writer and independent consultant for the last 3 years, I wasn’t aware of this new employment requirement.

Unfortunately, I had a slow and complicated recovery from COVID that included a vaccination waiting period and a history of severe reactions to previous vaccines. Needless to say, knowing that the only qualification I didn’t meet for some great jobs was my vaccination status added a level of stress and anxiety in my journey to return to a traditional 9–5.

However, I made the conscious decision to set my fears aside, do my due diligence, and researched the various vaccines. Below are the current vaccines listed on Vaccine.gov:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNi4r_0jyb4A6A00
The list of Covid-19 vaccinesPhoto byVaccine.gov

First, I consulted my primary care physician who initially suggested that I get the flu vaccine. He explained that different vaccines have “active” or dormant parts of a virus. This scared me and made me think of my bad experiences with previous vaccines. I declined the flu shot and asked about COVID vaccines. He admitted he didn’t know very much and referred me to an allergist.

After talking to friends, family, and a pharmacist, I consulted the knowledgeable and wonderful members of Body Politic a COVID support group and resource hub. That’s when I came to the conclusion that Novavax may be the best option due to the low reporting of severe side effects.

An article from Yale Medicine (October 2022) said that Novavax company is based out of Maryland and has been approved in 40 other countries including the US. They say, Novavax is “unique among the available coronavirus vaccines in this country in that it uses a traditional virus-blocking technology (one that’s been used against other diseases).” (Katella, 2022)

The vaccine was found to be 90% effective against mild, moderate, and severe disease in the company’s Phase 3 trial involving 30,000 participants ages 18 and older, according to an FDA summary, when the vaccine was approved for adults 18 and older in July… the data on the vaccine’s efficacy was gathered before Omicron became the predominant variant, so its efficacy against Omicron and its subvariants is unknown.” (Katella, 2022)

According to the Novavax website, the Novavax vaccine is different because:

“…In our vaccines, we organize recombinant proteins in a nanoparticle. This arrangement mimics nature, helping your immune system recognize that target protein from different angles 7 — the same way that your immune system would see the details of a real pathogen. In our vaccines, there’s no actual virus, just the protein. The vaccines can’t cause disease.
Learning to recognize vaccine proteins in this way helps train your immune system to develop protective antibodies that can help prevent you from getting sick… (https://www.novavax.com, 2022)

The Novavax website further explained:

Nanoparticles with spike proteins are just 1 of 2 important parts of the Novavax vaccine. The spike protein is the “signal,… That signal boost comes from our Matrix-M “adjuvant.” Tiny Matrix-M adjuvant particles increase the activity of your immune system when you receive a vaccine. Together, the vaccine’s spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant help stimulate a protective immune response.” (https://www.novavax.com, 2022)

Again, I am not a medical professional or scientist and I’m not paid by Novavax or any other pharmaceutical company. This is just another part of my COVID journey.

I got the Novavax vaccine on December 12, 2022 and I didn’t have any reaction or soreness. The day after the injection site was a little itchy — but that’s about it. Here are some other observations and notes that may be interesting or helpful:

Unfortunately, a lot of the bigger national chains or local clinics don’t carry the Novavax vaccine. As a matter of fact, it was kind of hard to find where to get vaccinated. I initially went to my city’s website and while it had tons of information on the various vaccines, it sent me to vaccine.gov to find testing and vaccination sites.

According to a local pharmacist from a national chain, Novavax isn’t offered there because it’s relatively new. I literally had to drive 40 minutes away to get it.

I hate getting needles and I was terrified, but it was a very easy process. I scheduled my appointment online and when I arrived, I was given a medical history form. I made sure I listed all my medications and previous reactions. The pharmacist asked me follow-up questions and made sure that there wouldn’t be any foreseeable issues. It took less than a minute for me to get the vaccine and then I was asked to wait 15 minutes. I waited and she handed me my vaccination card and confirmed that I could come back in 21 days for the 2nd dose.

About three days later, I got the sniffles, but I had similar symptoms a few days before my appointment because of heating issues in my apartment.

Lessons Learned

When facing a big career decision, you have to do your research and ask questions to make informed decisions. As I stated, I’m not a scientist — so I don’t fully understand all the science behind Novavax’s nanotechnology, but I know they don’t use live or dormant viral particles and this is the first vaccine that I didn’t have cold or flu-like symptoms after.

COVID is not over and it’s still dangerous. However, while I know a few people who had reactions to other vaccines, none of them have been hospitalized after the vaccination or when they contracted COVID for the first time or were reinfected.

I get my 2nd dose next week and hopefully start a new position sometime in January. This experience helped me face my fears and calm my concerns. Yet, I wonder how this will impact people who are immunocompromised or have some form of allergies to vaccines or parts of vaccines.

I still don’t know if I’m lucky, if Novavax really doesn’t have a lot of side effects or if my body is stronger- a year after my bout with COVID. I’m just grateful to be here to tell my story.

Thank you for reading.

Sources and Resources

(2022). Retrieved from https://www.novavax.com: https://www.novavax.com/science-technology/recombinant-protein-based-nanoparticle-vaccine-technology

(2022). Retrieved from https://www.vaccines.gov.

https://www.wearebodypolitic.com/covid-19. (2022). Retrieved from https://www.wearebodypolitic.com/covid-19

Katella, K. (2022, October 20). https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/novavax-covid-vaccine. Retrieved from https://www.yalemedicine.org: https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/novavax-covid-vaccine

Teressa P, i. (2022). Retrieved from https://iwritetee.medium.com: https://iwritetee.medium.com/list/covid-and-community-dc568bc0d3a4

Related Stories

My Covid Chronicle Articles and More

Resources

The Body Politic - Covid-19 Support Group

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# COVID# Novavax# COVID vaccines# Jobs# CDC

Comments / 78

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
2474 followers

More from Teressa P.

A Versatile Ginger Syrup to Use in Drinks, Tea and More

Here is how I make my quick, versatile candied ginger simple syrup to add to cocktails, fruit salads, and my Boozy Fruit Sangrias:. 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger or fresh, organic peeled, and chopped ginger.

Read full story

Sangria with Rum Soaked Seasonal Fruit and Candied Ginger Syrup

A quick and simple — seasonal Boozy Fruit Sangria. Below is my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. I’m not a chef or recipe tester so this “recipe” is more of a suggestion. You can use any seasonal fruit, wine, or soaking spirit you prefer. I’ve made this several times and everyone loved it.

Read full story

Beans, Greens, and Cornbread: A New Year and Kwanzaa Feast Tradition

Hoppin’ John, collard greens, and sweet honey cornbread + recipes from Chef BJ and more. I’ve got beans, greens, and cornbread — now I’m ready to start the new year right! This menu has been a Southern American New Year’s tradition since I was a child and now it’s part of my Kwanzaa feast (which ends on January 1st).

Read full story
2 comments

“Free Money” from PA Treasury Is Real — The Catch is It’s Your Unclaimed Money

How I Received Some Christmas Cash When I Paid My EZ Pass. Money in an envelopePhoto bymicheile dot comonUnsplash. We’ve all seen ads about how you can find free money, but there are legitimate government sites that will send you money. However, state treasuries aren’t making it rain cash and coins it’s returning money you forgot or someone left you. This is how paying tolls and ordering an EZ Pass resulted in me getting an old refund and some Christmas cash.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm Season

A snowy city streetPhoto byJustin Snyder PhotoonUnsplash. Philadelphia - It's 7 degrees outside and many are facing our first storm with extremely cold temperatures and strong winds. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm during a storm or extreme cold weather.

Read full story
1 comments

Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023

On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”

Read full story
13 comments

Holiday Dessert and Drink Recipes

Some sweet ideas to sip and snack on this holiday season. Cakes and cookiesPhoto byFood Photographer | Jennifer PallianonUnsplash. Are you looking for something sweet to sip and snack on this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story

News About How Credit Bureaus Report Medical Debt

Medical bills don’t have to kill credit score anymore. An empty walletPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. Millions of Americans who were hospitalized for COVID or another health condition you probably have mounting medical debt that may impact your credit score. But there may be a glimmer of hope according to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Capital One and CNBC.

Read full story
45 comments

Holiday Self-Care Suggestions

Be mindful of your thoughts and feelings — and set healthy boundaries for you and others. Every morning I try to wake up with an attitude of gratitude, but for a lot of people like myself — the holidays are an unintentional reminder of how many people we’ve lost before, during and after the pandemic. So I want to take a moment to remind us to take care of ourselves as we take care of others this holiday season.

Read full story

Everyday Hydration Helpers

Hydration Helpers #SIPTIPS - Sip and see how to stay healthy and hydrated. *Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, but the information provided is from reliable, trusted sources including medical professionals, the CDC, etc. You should always consult your doctor before trying something new — including increasing your water intake especially if you take medications,

Read full story

Monday: Eat, Freeze or Throw Away Thanksgiving Leftovers Today

FoodSafety.gov suggest to eat or freeze leftovers 3-4 days. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, after dinner — you have a fridge full of leftovers and your weekend was a Turkey Day food fest: Friday — you started with a Thanksgiving inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch and then, snacked and grazed until Thanksgiving dinner Part 2.

Read full story
3 comments
Economy, PA

Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the Country

Small Business Saturday started across the country and Gene Marks from the Philadelphia Inquirer covered several exciting kick-off events all across Philadelphia, New Jersey and the surrounding areas. There were a wide variety of pop-up shops and special events showcasing all the great products and services in our communities.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for Thanksgiving

56 locations like Operation Turkey, churches, and police departments will serve or deliver thousands of meals in Philly and across PA this season!. Thanksgiving with all the sidesPhoto byBrent Hofacker.

Read full story

0% Balance Transfers: Give Yourself the Gift of Less Debt

Credit cardsPhoto byPhoto by rupixen.comonUnsplash. Why pay high-interest rates when there are so many low or no-interest credit deals? (Medium.com) I’ve been working hard to improve my credit and reduce my debt. Yet, my credit card company doesn’t seem to reward my hard work with a lower APR or eliminate my annual fee. There’s a lot of credit advice, but I gravitate to the ones that immediately save me money and help me make smarter financial decisions.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

HMO vs PPO: What You Should Know If You Have A Chronic Illness or Disability

Health insurance tips for open enrollment and year-round. It’s open enrollment for people in Pennsylvania who are covered through the Affordable Cares Act. Pennsylvania uses Pennie as its official Healthcare Marketplace. In my last article about insurance scam sites, I urged people to go directly to Pennie.com or Healthcare.gov (if you’re outside of Pennsylvania) after my Google search was hijacked and directed me to a fraudulent 1-800 number. The company already had my coverage information, so I thought they were legitimate.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Menu Ideas, Healthy Options and Alternatives

It’s week two of holiday planning and I hope you’ve confirmed your guest list, menu, and venue. According to GFC’s Ultimate Thanksgiving and Holiday Planning guide, your total number of confirmed guests, list of food allergies, dietary requirements, and requests should inform where and what you’ll serve.

Read full story

Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.

Read full story
1 comments

Turkey Day 2022 May Need an Alternative Protein Plan due to Bird Flu in

Turkey Time Pivot - #APP - Alternative Protein Plan. We may need to make an alternative protein plan for turkey day if you don’t already have a turkey. April 2022, Iowa State researchers, published an article in The Conversation.

Read full story
2 comments

Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available

Counting CoinsPhoto byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy