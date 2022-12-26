“Free Money” from PA Treasury Is Real — The Catch is It’s Your Unclaimed Money

Teressa P.

How I Received Some Christmas Cash When I Paid My EZ Pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d07CH_0jug3Lcx00
Money in an envelopePhoto bymicheile dot comonUnsplash

We’ve all seen ads about how you can find free money, but there are legitimate government sites that will send you money. However, state treasuries aren’t making it rain cash and coins it’s returning money you forgot or someone left you. This is how paying tolls and ordering an EZ Pass resulted in me getting an old refund and some Christmas cash.

As many independent contractors and writers know, life can be feast or famine because many contracts have Net 30 payment policies — which pay you 30 days after you invoice and complete the work. Consequently, this Christmas was holly and jolly, but definitely on a budget.

On December 12, 2022, I called PA Turnpike to pay tolls and remembered I had an old credit I never received. A few years ago, I overpaid for a toll bill. They were supposed to send a refund check, but I never got it and forgot about it. I asked about the refund and they told me to contact the State Treasury after their accounting department confirmed that the refund checks weren’t cashed.

Imagine my surprise when I happened to look in my account and discovered this Christmas miracle.

I went to the PA Treasury Department and discovered that two different places owed me money. It wasn’t a lot — it was actually $97.97, but all I had to do is fill out a quick online form and on December 21, 2022, the money was in my account.

I’ve linked the official website where you can search for any unclaimed funds in your name. Please don’t get scammed by other websites — go directly to https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/ or your state’s treasury website. The process is quick, free and the government doesn’t charge you a fee, but scammers do.

Good luck and if you happen to find any funds, please share your story.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Free Money# Unclaimed Money# PA Treasury# Money# Refunds

Comments / 3

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
2401 followers

More from Teressa P.

Philadelphia, PA

Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm Season

A snowy city streetPhoto byJustin Snyder PhotoonUnsplash. Philadelphia - It's 7 degrees outside and many are facing our first storm with extremely cold temperatures and strong winds. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm during a storm or extreme cold weather.

Read full story

Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023

On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”

Read full story
13 comments

Holiday Dessert and Drink Recipes

Some sweet ideas to sip and snack on this holiday season. Cakes and cookiesPhoto byFood Photographer | Jennifer PallianonUnsplash. Are you looking for something sweet to sip and snack on this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story

News About How Credit Bureaus Report Medical Debt

Medical bills don’t have to kill credit score anymore. An empty walletPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. Millions of Americans who were hospitalized for COVID or another health condition you probably have mounting medical debt that may impact your credit score. But there may be a glimmer of hope according to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Capital One and CNBC.

Read full story
45 comments

Holiday Self-Care Suggestions

Be mindful of your thoughts and feelings — and set healthy boundaries for you and others. Every morning I try to wake up with an attitude of gratitude, but for a lot of people like myself — the holidays are an unintentional reminder of how many people we’ve lost before, during and after the pandemic. So I want to take a moment to remind us to take care of ourselves as we take care of others this holiday season.

Read full story

Everyday Hydration Helpers

Hydration Helpers #SIPTIPS - Sip and see how to stay healthy and hydrated. *Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, but the information provided is from reliable, trusted sources including medical professionals, the CDC, etc. You should always consult your doctor before trying something new — including increasing your water intake especially if you take medications,

Read full story

Monday: Eat, Freeze or Throw Away Thanksgiving Leftovers Today

FoodSafety.gov suggest to eat or freeze leftovers 3-4 days. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, after dinner — you have a fridge full of leftovers and your weekend was a Turkey Day food fest: Friday — you started with a Thanksgiving inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch and then, snacked and grazed until Thanksgiving dinner Part 2.

Read full story
3 comments
Economy, PA

Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the Country

Small Business Saturday started across the country and Gene Marks from the Philadelphia Inquirer covered several exciting kick-off events all across Philadelphia, New Jersey and the surrounding areas. There were a wide variety of pop-up shops and special events showcasing all the great products and services in our communities.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for Thanksgiving

56 locations like Operation Turkey, churches, and police departments will serve or deliver thousands of meals in Philly and across PA this season!. Thanksgiving with all the sidesPhoto byBrent Hofacker.

Read full story

0% Balance Transfers: Give Yourself the Gift of Less Debt

Credit cardsPhoto byPhoto by rupixen.comonUnsplash. Why pay high-interest rates when there are so many low or no-interest credit deals? (Medium.com) I’ve been working hard to improve my credit and reduce my debt. Yet, my credit card company doesn’t seem to reward my hard work with a lower APR or eliminate my annual fee. There’s a lot of credit advice, but I gravitate to the ones that immediately save me money and help me make smarter financial decisions.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

HMO vs PPO: What You Should Know If You Have A Chronic Illness or Disability

Health insurance tips for open enrollment and year-round. It’s open enrollment for people in Pennsylvania who are covered through the Affordable Cares Act. Pennsylvania uses Pennie as its official Healthcare Marketplace. In my last article about insurance scam sites, I urged people to go directly to Pennie.com or Healthcare.gov (if you’re outside of Pennsylvania) after my Google search was hijacked and directed me to a fraudulent 1-800 number. The company already had my coverage information, so I thought they were legitimate.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Menu Ideas, Healthy Options and Alternatives

It’s week two of holiday planning and I hope you’ve confirmed your guest list, menu, and venue. According to GFC’s Ultimate Thanksgiving and Holiday Planning guide, your total number of confirmed guests, list of food allergies, dietary requirements, and requests should inform where and what you’ll serve.

Read full story

Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.

Read full story
1 comments

Turkey Day 2022 May Need an Alternative Protein Plan due to Bird Flu in

Turkey Time Pivot - #APP - Alternative Protein Plan. We may need to make an alternative protein plan for turkey day if you don’t already have a turkey. April 2022, Iowa State researchers, published an article in The Conversation.

Read full story
2 comments

Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available

Counting CoinsPhoto byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: School-Age Kids Should Know How to Cover their Coughs in Public Places

Children can be unsuspected COVID carriers, but parents can teach them to cover their coughs for COVID and flu. Our children are innocent and our most valued treasure. Yet, a lot of them can beunsuspected COVID carriers. Some children can have COVID and not have symptoms. Most of my family and friends with children who were infected said the kids had minor cold or flu-like symptoms for 24–48 hours and were back to normal. In contrast, parents and older relatives had longer recovery times and serious symptoms that required medical treatment or hospitalization.

Read full story
6 comments

Kickstarter Has A New CEO but Did You Know Their Most Successful Project is a $41 Million Book Series?

A fresh start for Kickstarter and hope for aspiring writers. Kickstarter has a new CEO and he’s ready to go. On October 3, 2022, Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter announced his mission and vision in his first Project Update. Mr. Taylor, former CMO of Artsy said, “he’s passionate about supporting creators and helping to provide resources for those who want to make their dreams a reality…” Click here for the full video.

Read full story

Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on Google

Pennie says Plan Associates are NOT authorized insurance brokers, but they're collecting insurance and payment information. I have an embarrassing story. I just discovered that I got scammed by a fraudulent company called Plan Associates who claimed to be a licensed broker for Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies

#988 is a direct link for suicide prevention and the new emergency number you’d call if you or someone else is having a mental health crisis in America. According to WHYY, “The new line is part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which established 988 as the nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line.”

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy