Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm Season

Essential tips to weather a winter storm from CDC

A snowy city street Photo by Justin Snyder Photo on Unsplash

Philadelphia - It's 7 degrees outside and many are facing our first storm with extremely cold temperatures and strong winds. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm during a storm or extreme cold weather.

Please note that some tips with a * mean they should be done before a storm. Please do not go outside unless it’s an emergency. Otherwise — stay inside — until the storm is over:

Tip #1: Keep the heat on and if you have a safe space heater, try to stay the warmest room —

Tip #2: Charge It!

Charge all phones, computers and portable chargers, solar generators and emergency gear

Tip #3: Gather and Prep While You Have Daylight

Gather blankets, candles, and all warm clothes including thermals, tights or long sleeve shirts for layers, hats, gloves, socks and winter and/or waterproof foot gear.

Pack or put all medications in an easily accessible area like asthma medications, Epipens and allergy medications (but out of a child’s reach if you have small children)

Tip #4: Cover and Fill In Gaps

-If you have an air conditioner in your window — unplug and secure it, then cover the unit with plastic and a large towel and cover or fill any cracks with clean dry fabric like an old t-shirt or towel

Here’s a short video using foam to cover a small window

Tip #5: Eat a well-balanced meals, stay hydrated and keep warm liquids like tea, tonics available (this is a good time for soup)

The CDC suggests that you void alcoholic or caffeinated drinks.

Tasty Teas, Tonics, and Brews

Here are some other safety tip from the CDC’s Weather Disaster site in case you have to go outside:

Keep a water supply.

(My old school tip is: keep an extra-large clean pot filled with hot water in case the pipes freeze and you need water to cook or clean with for a day. I also keep a couple gallons of clean, drinking water in an area that won’t freeze to stay hydrated.)

Extreme cold can cause water pipes in your home to freeze and sometimes rupture or break. When you are expecting very cold or freezing temperatures:

Leave all water taps slightly open so they drip continuously.

Keep the temperature inside your home warm.

Allow heated air to reach pipes. For example, open cabinet doors beneath the kitchen and bathroom sinks.

If your pipes do freeze, do not thaw them with a torch. Thaw the pipes slowly with warm air from an electric hair dryer.

If you cannot thaw your pipes, or the pipes have broken open, use bottled water or get water from a neighbor’s home.

As an emergency measure, if no other water is available, snow can be melted for water. Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will kill most germs but won’t get rid of chemicals sometimes found in snow. (cdc.gov)

Dress warmly and stay dry and know the signs of frostbite

Frostbite info graphic Photo by www.cdc.gov

Adults and children should wear a hat, a scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth, with sleeves that are snug at the wrist, mittens (they are warmer than gloves), water-resistant coat and boots, several layers of loose-fitting clothing (cdc.gov)

Layer-up Tips:

Stay dry — wet clothing chills the body quickly.

Excess sweating will cause your body to lose more heat, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm.

Avoid getting gasoline or alcohol on your skin while de-icing and fueling your car or using a snow blower. Getting these materials on your skin will cause your body to lose a lot more heat.

Do not ignore shivering — it’s an important first sign that your body is losing heat. Constant shivering is a sign that it is time to go inside. (CDC.gov)

If you have asthma, breathing in cold, dry air can trigger an asthma attack. Talk to your doctor about how you can prevent asthma attacks when outside in winter weather and remember to follow your Asthma Action Plan. (cdc.gov)

Click the here for more information on a power outages and emergency planning:

Be Prepared for an Emergency - CDC recommends that people make an emergency plan that includes a disaster supply kit. This kit should include enough water, dried and canned food, and emergency supplies (flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, prescription medicines, and a digital thermometer) to last at least 3 days. Use battery-powered flashlights and lanterns, rather than candles, gas lanterns, or torches (to minimize the risk of fire). To learn more information on emergency plans and supply kits, see Emergency Preparedness and You. (cdc.gov)

For more cold weather safety tips click here.

Please stay safe and warm.

