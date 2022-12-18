Holiday Dessert and Drink Recipes

Teressa P.

Some sweet ideas to sip and snack on this holiday season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3ERU_0jmClQqP00
Cakes and cookiesPhoto byFood Photographer | Jennifer PallianonUnsplash

Are you looking for something sweet to sip and snack on this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Thanksgiving is over, but the holiday season is in full swing with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s around the corner. What can you do if you’re hosting or attending a holiday party and realize you don’t have a dessert or time to make one from scratch? You could:

  • #BuyYourPie - Click to find a local list to find holiday pies

Send a last minute guest request to bring something sweet or try:

5 No-Bake Strawberry Shortcake Shortcuts and Recipes

Make a mad dash to the grocery store, buy a pound cake, a carton of fresh berries add some prepared whipped cream or heavy whipping cream to make your own and try one of these shortcake shortcuts. Here is a list of wonderful recipes where you can make everything from a simple large trifle — to fancy individual desserts they can grab and go.

Lucious Lemon or No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe

If you have some cream cheese you can always whip up a quick no bake cheesecake recipe on the Philadelphia cream cheese label. To jazz it up, you could swirl spoonfuls of either sweetened and seasoned pumpkin puree or sweet potato fluff or you could top it with crushed pineapple and a little brown sugar for a pineapple upside down cake flavor.

Delicious Dairy-free Desserts

If you’re vegetarian or vegan and aren’t completely opposed to tofu you could whip up a delicious and decadent vegan mousse and the possibilities are endless in terms of the different flavors. If you have blueberries you could add some lemon curd and make a lemon blueberry dessert. Or you can keep the holiday flavor profile and swirl in some sweet potato or pumpkin pie filling. My faux cream has an unctuous mouthfeel without the dairy.

My Oh Wee Dairy-Free Dream Cream and Pudding Base

Banana Pudding (Delicious Dairy-free)

###

Now that we have some dessert options let’s talk drinks.

Although water should be your first choice, it’s not fun or festive and just serving water may give the appearance that you forgot a more lively libation. The standard holiday beverage options were:

Ginger Ale — Canada Dry or now Reeds Ginger beer

Eggnog and/or Coquito

Try 1 of Sense and Edibility’s Authentic Puerto Rican Coquito Recipes

Sweet tea

Lemonade (plain or flavored)

And what I like to call Church People’s Punch aka Sanctified Sangria which has many variations and versions as there are churches, and the recipe has changed over the years.

Basic or standard Church People’s Punch has gone from Kool-Aid mixed with your favorite type of ginger ale to adding orange slices for decoration.

Another version uses a variety of fruit juices like pineapple juice or Hawaiian punch with a generous amount of ginger ale.

But my all-time favorite has frozen sherbet floating in the punch bowl. I can’t lie, just the thought of seeing that circle of rainbow sherbet floating and a fizzy liquid brought a major smile to my face the combination of carbonation and the creamy frothy sherbet floating in my cup brings back so many wonderful memories.

I have to admit that I haven’t had the sherbet version of Church People Punch more than 3 or 4 times, but I loved the combination so much it’s a highlight of my holiday memories.

At the end of the day everybody forgets something so before 10 AM you might have to send a friend or family member a text message or make a quick phone call begging someone to bring those items or a pack of their favorite tea or soda.

I’m not a big fan of sodas because I have diabetes, there are a few healthy, like pure cane sugar or sugar-free options without artificial colors, flavors or additives like Zevia. I’ve also used seltzer water to make punch. Another traditional red punch base is hibiscus tea aka sorrel.

Here is link to a wonderful recipe for Hibiscus Lemonade recipe from Lynn Parker featured in Wide Open Eats:

Lynn Parker's Hibiscus Lemonade

I hope this little article was helpful in saving some of your last-minute holiday sips and sweet emergencies.

Thank you for reading.

# Holiday Drinks# Holiday Desserts# Puddings# Dairyfree Desserts# Recipes

