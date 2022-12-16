Holiday Self-Care Suggestions

Be mindful of your thoughts and feelings — and set healthy boundaries for you and others

Every morning I try to wake up with an attitude of gratitude, but for a lot of people like myself — the holidays are an unintentional reminder of how many people we’ve lost before, during and after the pandemic. So I want to take a moment to remind us to take care of ourselves as we take care of others this holiday season.

A fellow writer reminded me that I wrote about how our bodies seem to remember loss even when our minds forget. As I write about holiday food and give tips and tricks on how to make our guests feel comfortable, loved and well nourished, we now know it’s just as important to take care of our own mental health, thoughts and emotions.

I won’t lie, I’m an emotional eater, cook and feeder and it’s not always a bad thing. I don’t just love to eat. I love to cook, feed and teach others how to make yummy satisfying and nutritious meals. It warms my heart to watch someone taste a fork-full of something I cooked and make audible sounds of delight.

I remember so many wonderful holiday memories filled with love and laughter, food and fellowship and I never want those to be tarnished by my sense of loss. I come from the religious and cultural tradition of celebrating a person’s life versus focusing on their death. Words and expression are also an integral part of my cultural traditions. Our funerals are called homegoing ceremonies and it’s a celebratory farewell as they transition from their physical form to the spiritual realm. I believe that the person isn’t “gone” they live forever in our hearts, memories and in spirit form. I personally believe they become our guardian angels.

I’m sorry for sprinkling a little celestial seasonings into this conversation, but that is where faith and religion helps me and I’m sure many others cope with grief and loss.

The holiday season can be a very lonely time for those of us who’ve lost our closest and dearest family members and friends. My body seems to subconsciously start the mourning process in October which is when I lost my mother many years ago. Then, as I start planning my holiday meals it is my grandmother’s memories that seems to guide me, but oddly enough when I think of her I don’t get sad. As a matter of fact, every time I think of her, I smile because she’s the person who taught me how to cook.

Every season and seasoning is almost like a tribute and a love letter to her and how she loved and gave me the gift of loving to feed others with not only good food but a wonderful and sweet spirit of gratitude, compassion, and genuine care.

Yet, after the dishes have been washed, to-go plates and leftovers are packed for Thanksgiving Round 2, there is a longing lull and I begin to reminisce, but I don’t simmer too long in my sadness (as my Gam use to say).

This article pays homage to my Gam’s perpetual and infectious positivity and resilience. I urge all of us who’ve experienced some form of loss to be mindful of our feelings and listen to our bodies this holiday season. For example, my body woke me up around 5:00 o’clock this morning and I wrote this story.

Last week, I made a test pie to make adjustments to my sweet potato pie recipe. This year’s test was a sweet potato cheesecake and I used the rest of the cheesecake filling to make a pineapple upside down cheesecake.

After half of the cheesecakes disappeared in a munchie mystery where the only suspects were me or the cat, I decided to freeze the rest of the pies. I also was very happy when I had my therapy session.

However, I understand having a good therapist and being able to afford my insurance premiums and copays is a privilege because I didn’t have insurance for years. Therefore, my self-care suggestions will be low or no cost knowing the barriers to mental health services:

Self-care Suggestion #1 — Acknowledge your feelings

I touched on this earlier, but acknowledge how you feel. Having an attitude of gratitude is wonderful, but sometimes things aren’t always great or good. Sometimes you’re not ok — and that’s ok. Your feelings are valid, but if they’re negative, try not to stay or simmer too long in that space.

Self-care Suggestion #2 — Process your feelings

If you’re in a positive space — capture that feeling and celebrate it — take or draw a picture to remember the moment or add it to your gratitude journal or list of things you’re grateful for.

However, if they aren’t positive — you need to ask yourself a few questions:

What are you feeling? What happened that triggered this/these emotions?

Why?

What will make you feel better — short-term, long-term?

Try to find a creative outlet that helps you whether you write poetry or journal, dance, cook, clean, go for a walk, exercise find a way release the stress in a healthy productive way.

I keep a daily journal I used to keep separate journals for different reasons but now I just keep track of my day because it helps me see what I’m thinking and feeling in the moment and it helps me adjust accordingly. For example, when I noticed the cheesecakes were disappearing, I started cleaning and froze the remaining slices.

Self-care Suggestion #3 — Make You - Your first priority

It’s seems so simple — but I know it’s easier said than done. Start by asking yourself,

“Who is the most important person in your life?

I learned this question from, Dr. Corey Yeager, author of How Am I Doing? at a reflection workshop from Oprah Daily’s, Life You Want series.

Be honest and love yourself first in thoughts, words and deeds. This might be the most important suggestion because some people expect and demand your time during the holidays. Some even make their assumptions and expectations known about what you should say or feel simply because it’s suppose to be “the most wonderful time of the year”.

Do not feel bad or apologize if you need to disconnect or can’t engage. Be careful about carrying the weight of guilt and shame from other people’s expectations. They will survive if you don’t bring your pumpkin pie or sit through another year of awkward moments and inappropriate questions.

Don’t isolate yourself, but you have the right to choose yourself and preserve your peace and sense of well-being. You don’t have to make or eat a plate of drama, trauma and stress with a side of hot mess. Self-care, love and protection start with setting healthy boundaries and giving yourself and others grace.

We all have areas of improvement and should be allowed to make mistakes and given a chance to change and make amends.

I’m learning how not to judge and simply accepting and loving people exactly where they are…. so if aunt or cousin Sally is still bringing trouble and chaos and she upsets you every holiday you have every right to do a quick drop in, send air hugs and kisses pack a plate and eat at home in peace. You could also use video chat as a healthy way to connect and stay happy, healthy and safe.

To recap, understand setting healthy boundaries is a new concept for many people. Learning how to disengage or to make the choice not to be angry or get sucked into an unhealthy or unnecessary exchange of words is a hard habit to break. Yet, we need to remember once you’ve said something mean or hateful, an apology is not going to delete what you’ve said. You can never unhear or unsee something and it will linger. Therefore, it’s best to find a better time and place to express how you feel.

This season if you feel you can’t maintain your peace in traditional holiday gatherings learn how to master a gracious drop in. Bring a sweet or savory dish or beverage come in with an intentional positive spirit, greet everyone with a smile and leave. If people want to criticize and call you “antisocial” for leaving early, find a polite way to say, “I can’t stay long.” The key is to keep it moving — be quick and keep your goal in mind. Leave a trail of love and something tasty and delicious for them to remember you by.

Again, boundaries are hard and certain people and events are very triggering, especially if someone decides to be confrontational or even insulting. That is not you, your story or how you choose to engage anymore if that was your pattern, but understand some people have a hard time with change.

The good news is everyone can end cycles of holiday family drama and trauma if we honor and respect each other’s feelings. As an abuse survivor, I know it can be difficult not confronting certain people about things that have happened, and I never want to negate anyone’s feelings or tell them not to speak their truth, but I urge you to think about the time and place and that’s all I’ll say.

I hope some of these tips and tricks are helpful and help us to bring another tradition into the holiday season and that is self-care and mindfulness.

Thank you for reading and I hope you have not only a tasty and delicious holiday season, but a healthy one that truly nourishes your mind body and soul.

If you’re in crisis — get help and call #988

