Philadelphia, PA

Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for Thanksgiving

Teressa P.

56 locations like Operation Turkey, churches, and police departments will serve or deliver thousands of meals in Philly and across PA this season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VD6A_0jKDfLsl00
Thanksgiving with all the sidesPhoto byBrent Hofacker

Thanksgiving is two days away and Philadelphia is spreading some real brotherly love and sisterly affection for the holiday season. Thanks to United Way’s PA 211 hotline, Pennsylvania families can find 56 locations that are serving or delivering Thanksgiving dinners.

Here are just a few places where you can help serve, deliver or get a Thanksgiving meal or basket:

Operation Turkey Philadelphia 2022! Help Deliver or Get a Turkey Dinner

According to their Facebook page, Operation Turkey is a national campaign that “feeds and clothes the homeless and less fortunate in Philadelphia and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.” This year, Operation Turkey’s goal is to serve 55,000 meals.

The request a meal link is now open. You can request a meal by visiting

https://www.operationturkey.com/meal-request/

To volunteer sign up by visiting

https://www.operationturkey.com/volunteer/

Here is their list of events:

Philadelphia Turkey Tailgate 2022

November 23, 2022 @ 6:00 pm — 8:00 pm

The Common Place, 5736 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

This is the event where we smoke hundreds of turkeys that are served with our Thanksgiving Day meals. We will also be accepting donations for care packages during this time.

Eventbrite registration will be required and links to follow soon!

Philadelphia Operation Turkey 2022

November 24, 2022 @ 8:00 am — 12:00 pm

The Common Place, 5736 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

This is the big event where we prepare, package, and deliver meals to the homeless and less fortunate. Please register to volunteer on our website to ensure you get our informational emails with details of volunteering.

Donate Online

Make a donation through PayPal on our donation page Paypal.me/OperationTurkey or enter donate@operationturkey.com in the PayPal mobile app.

In the Venmo app, send the donation to @Operation-Turkey.

Operation Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia police have partnered with local businesses and charities to deliver Thanksgiving boxes to 300+ families in need. Check your local news for updates.

Thank you to all the wonderful people who organize, volunteer, and donate to feed our families in need this holiday.

© Teressa P. 2019 All Rights Reserved - Original article on Medium.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanksgiving Baskets# Help for the holidays# Operation Turkey# Food Banks# Charities

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
2148 followers

More from Teressa P.

0% Balance Transfers: Give Yourself the Gift of Less Debt

Credit cardsPhoto byPhoto by rupixen.comonUnsplash. Why pay high-interest rates when there are so many low or no-interest credit deals? (Medium.com) I’ve been working hard to improve my credit and reduce my debt. Yet, my credit card company doesn’t seem to reward my hard work with a lower APR or eliminate my annual fee. There’s a lot of credit advice, but I gravitate to the ones that immediately save me money and help me make smarter financial decisions.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

HMO vs PPO: What You Should Know If You Have A Chronic Illness or Disability

Health insurance tips for open enrollment and year-round. It’s open enrollment for people in Pennsylvania who are covered through the Affordable Cares Act. Pennsylvania uses Pennie as its official Healthcare Marketplace. In my last article about insurance scam sites, I urged people to go directly to Pennie.com or Healthcare.gov (if you’re outside of Pennsylvania) after my Google search was hijacked and directed me to a fraudulent 1-800 number. The company already had my coverage information, so I thought they were legitimate.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Menu Ideas, Healthy Options and Alternatives

It’s week two of holiday planning and I hope you’ve confirmed your guest list, menu, and venue. According to GFC’s Ultimate Thanksgiving and Holiday Planning guide, your total number of confirmed guests, list of food allergies, dietary requirements, and requests should inform where and what you’ll serve.

Read full story

Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.

Read full story
1 comments

Turkey Day 2022 May Need an Alternative Protein Plan due to Bird Flu in

Turkey Time Pivot - #APP - Alternative Protein Plan. We may need to make an alternative protein plan for turkey day if you don’t already have a turkey. April 2022, Iowa State researchers, published an article in The Conversation.

Read full story
2 comments

Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available

If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023. The last day to apply for Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) Limited PSLF Waiver ended Oct. 31, 2022, but there are other loan forgiveness options.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: School-Age Kids Should Know How to Cover their Coughs in Public Places

Children can be unsuspected COVID carriers, but parents can teach them to cover their coughs for COVID and flu. Our children are innocent and our most valued treasure. Yet, a lot of them can beunsuspected COVID carriers. Some children can have COVID and not have symptoms. Most of my family and friends with children who were infected said the kids had minor cold or flu-like symptoms for 24–48 hours and were back to normal. In contrast, parents and older relatives had longer recovery times and serious symptoms that required medical treatment or hospitalization.

Read full story
6 comments

Kickstarter Has A New CEO but Did You Know Their Most Successful Project is a $41 Million Book Series?

A fresh start for Kickstarter and hope for aspiring writers. Kickstarter has a new CEO and he’s ready to go. On October 3, 2022, Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter announced his mission and vision in his first Project Update. Mr. Taylor, former CMO of Artsy said, “he’s passionate about supporting creators and helping to provide resources for those who want to make their dreams a reality…” Click here for the full video.

Read full story

Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on Google

Pennie says Plan Associates are NOT authorized insurance brokers, but they're collecting insurance and payment information. I have an embarrassing story. I just discovered that I got scammed by a fraudulent company called Plan Associates who claimed to be a licensed broker for Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies

#988 is a direct link for suicide prevention and the new emergency number you’d call if you or someone else is having a mental health crisis in America. According to WHYY, “The new line is part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which established 988 as the nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line.”

Read full story
2 comments

October 10th is Indigenous Peoples’ and World Mental Health Day

A day to honor our First Nations and reflect on our mental health. Indigenous Peoples’ Day and World Mental Health Day. I discovered Indigenous Peoples’ Day when I went to the post office this weekend and the staff kindly reminded me that they will be closed on Monday due to the national holiday. On October 7, 2022, President Biden declared October 10, 2022, Indigenous People’s Day.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis

Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.

Read full story
19 comments

Sweet Chocolate News from America and Around the World

A love story and list of new chocolate brands you should try. A beautiful box of chocolatesPhoto by Slashio Photography. Every time I go to my local food co-op or grocery store — I try a new dark chocolate candy bar. I use them for snacking and cooking — along with high-quality semi-sweet chocolate and cocoa powder.

Read full story

Fall Flavors to Savor: Brown Butter, Sofrito, and Ancient Grains

I’m a foodie and love to try new things and follow food trends. The latest craze is brown butter. Yum. If you thought butter was good — brown butter is its sophisticated, friend with a nutty flavor that just takes dishes to another level.

Read full story

A Body Butter Recipe

A good dry hands, the whole body remedy, and a great DIY gift idea. Whether your hands are dry from repeated washing or you suffer from overall dry skin, this body butter will be your new best friend! I’ve played with this recipe since college and my skin craves it. I use it all year round because it works really well right out of the shower as a base moisturizer. I also make it for family and friends. Some of them use it as a summer soother or an itchy winter skin balm.

Read full story

The Connection Between Black Women’s Equal Pay Day and The Paycheck Fairness Act

The 38% pay gap leads to less time, money, and lower quality of life. Black women workingPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com. September 21, 2022, was #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and I wish it was a celebration and not a declaration, but as 2022 comes closer to an end it's not. I feel equal pay for Black women needs to be a top priority in the fight for equality, equity, and economic justice. Way too many Black women get paid less than their white counterparts in the same position, even if they have the same or more credentials and experience. I've seen and experienced it and a Pew study confirmed that the racial wage gap extends to college-educated Black men and women, too.

Read full story
2 comments
Spring Township, PA

Composting in the City: My Food Waste Solution

I love buying fresh fruits and veggies, but sometimes I buy too much or they go bad too quickly, but I live in a city… It’s a stinky situation: If I throw my organic food scrapes in the trash it will smell, draw flies and eventually produce harmful methane gas in a landfill or I could compost it and create some nice soil for my container garden.

Read full story

Beyonce, Lebron, and David Choe Know Equity is the Key to Financial Security

Building wealth starts with equity investments — Jason Weaver became the Lion King and got a royal win & royalties. Every day a model, dancer, singer, or content creator is being offered a deal. On a rare occasion, they’re offered 6 or 7 figures to perform or lend their likeness, voice, or verse and endorse a product or service. A large injection of cash could change their lives — but it’s fleeting (like lottery winnings). Someone said if you get a million-dollar deal, the moment you spend a dollar you’re no longer a millionaire. Regardless of the amount — it’s a one-time payment, but imagine if a major company actually invested in your future with equity. Getting equity in the form of stocks and/or a percentage of the profits means you’ll earn long-term payments or royalties that could potentially provide wealth or financial security for you and future generations.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s Way

Hi, this is Tee your friendly Philly foodie and I’m excited to report there are some exciting new grocery store options in Philly’s fantastic food scene:. - Honeysuckle Provisions will open in late September 2022 in West Philly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy