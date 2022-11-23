Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for Thanksgiving

56 locations like Operation Turkey, churches, and police departments will serve or deliver thousands of meals in Philly and across PA this season!

Thanksgiving with all the sides Photo by Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving is two days away and Philadelphia is spreading some real brotherly love and sisterly affection for the holiday season. Thanks to United Way’s PA 211 hotline, Pennsylvania families can find 56 locations that are serving or delivering Thanksgiving dinners.

Here are just a few places where you can help serve, deliver or get a Thanksgiving meal or basket:

Operation Turkey Philadelphia 2022 ! Help Deliver or Get a Turkey Dinner

According to their Facebook page, Operation Turkey is a national campaign that “feeds and clothes the homeless and less fortunate in Philadelphia and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.” This year, Operation Turkey’s goal is to serve 55,000 meals.

The request a meal link is now open. You can request a meal by visiting

https://www.operationturkey.com/meal-request/

To volunteer sign up by visiting

https://www.operationturkey.com/volunteer/

Here is their list of events:

Philadelphia Turkey Tailgate 2022

November 23, 2022 @ 6:00 pm — 8:00 pm

The Common Place, 5736 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

This is the event where we smoke hundreds of turkeys that are served with our Thanksgiving Day meals. We will also be accepting donations for care packages during this time.

Eventbrite registration will be required and links to follow soon!

Philadelphia Operation Turkey 2022

November 24, 2022 @ 8:00 am — 12:00 pm

The Common Place, 5736 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

This is the big event where we prepare, package, and deliver meals to the homeless and less fortunate. Please register to volunteer on our website to ensure you get our informational emails with details of volunteering.

Donate Online

Make a donation through PayPal on our donation page Paypal.me/OperationTurkey or enter donate@operationturkey.com in the PayPal mobile app.

In the Venmo app, send the donation to @Operation-Turkey.

Operation Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia police have partnered with local businesses and charities to deliver Thanksgiving boxes to 300+ families in need. Check your local news for updates.

Thank you to all the wonderful people who organize, volunteer, and donate to feed our families in need this holiday.