HMO vs PPO: What You Should Know If You Have A Chronic Illness or Disability

Health insurance tips for open enrollment and year-round

Computers and paperwork Photo by Scott Graham

It’s open enrollment for people in Pennsylvania who are covered through the Affordable Cares Act. Pennsylvania uses Pennie as its official Healthcare Marketplace. In my last article about insurance scam sites, I urged people to go directly to Pennie.com or Healthcare.gov (if you’re outside of Pennsylvania) after my Google search was hijacked and directed me to a fraudulent 1-800 number. The company already had my coverage information, so I thought they were legitimate.

Unfortunately, they were scam brokers who attempted to take money out of my account several times. Luckily, my bank blocked the charges because the company was flagged by their fraud department and it worked out, but I still had to close my account, put a fraud alert on my credit report, order new cards and reroute payments.

Now that it's open enrollment, I don't want anyone else to get scammed or pick the wrong insurance. This article will explain open enrollment and some things you should consider when choosing a plan especially if you have a disability or chronic illness.

What is open enrollment?

This is the yearly period when you can buy health insurance. If you don’t enroll during this time, you can’t sign up until the next one, except in limited instances, called special enrollment periods. Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period runs yearly from November 1 to January 15. (Pennie.com)

I would use the website to shop around to compare different plans. There are different types of health plans: HMOs, PPOs, and EPOs. I’m going to focus on the two most popular: HMOs and PPOs. If you’ve always wondered what the difference is between an HMO and PPO here is some information to help you decide which type of insurance is best for you and your family.

Here is a quick infographic from Blue Cross and Blue Shield that helps you understand the basic differences between the plans.

Insurance plan infographic Blue Cross and Blue Shield

When deciding which health care plan is best, Dr. Wenjay Sung said, that depends on your current or expected health needs and total health care costs, not just the premiums.

“Paying the lowest possible monthly premium may appear right for you now, as time goes on you might want more flexibility like a lower deductible later. Before deciding, make sure you review a list of in-network providers where you live first. You also should realistically gauge your income, check HMO availability where you live, and consider if you will need to see any specialists in the coming year.

Dr. Sung adds, The premium is important, but other amounts, sometimes lumped together as “out-of-pocket” costs, can affect your total spending on your health care, and can sometimes be more than a monthly premium.

Among the “out-of-pocket” costs to consider are the deductible, copayments and coinsurance, and if there is an “out-of-pocket” maximum to your plan.

The deductible is how much you have to spend for covered services before the insurance company pays for anything other than free preventive services, such as an annual physical.

Copayments and coinsurance are payments you make whenever you get a medical service after you’ve reached your deductible. And the “out-of-pocket” maximum is the most you’ll have to spend personally for covered services in a year. After reaching it, if your plan has one, the insurance company will pay 100% for covered services. (Dr. Sung)

Choosing the right insurance is a big and potentially expensive decision especially if you have a disability, “pre-existing condition” or chronic disease like diabetes you’ll have to see several specialists throughout the year like an endocrinologist, podiatrist, ophthalmologist, etc. Not to mention the costly medications if you use insulin and maintenance equipment like glucose monitors and needles. All of these copays add up and if you have a high deductible it could cost you a lot upfront.

Take your time — it’s a lot to process so take notes and use the comparison charts. They can help you see the different plan benefits, premiums, and deductibles.

Now after you compared the different plans and made a decision, you could fill out the application yourself, but take it from me DON’T! Every time I’ve tried, I messed something up so it’s best to call Pennie and work directly with a Pennie representative or authorized broker.

I prefer PPOs because they give you the most freedom. However, they are often more expensive than an HMO -but the price of insurance changes and you might discover that a PPO plan may be in your budget.

This year, my HMO plan premium doubled and I discovered that the PPO was only $20 more than my current plan. This was upsetting because I couldn’t change my plan until 2023. However, at the beginning of the year, the PPO was $200+ more… Health insurance coverage is a confusing but necessary puzzle we all need to figure out until it’s better regulated.

In the meantime, try to get the most for your money and to Medicare people ALWAYS GET PART B insurance it will save you an enormous amount of money.

I hope this was helpful. Thank you for reading.

