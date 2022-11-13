Thanksgiving Menu Ideas, Healthy Options and Alternatives

Week 2: Where and what to eat for the holidays

Linen table setting Photo by Debby Hudson

It’s week two of holiday planning and I hope you’ve confirmed your guest list, menu, and venue. According to GFC’s Ultimate Thanksgiving and Holiday Planning guide, your total number of confirmed guests, list of food allergies, dietary requirements, and requests should inform where and what you’ll serve.

This article will focus on menu options, but you should decide now if you’re able to comfortably host your guests and look for an alternative location if you can’t. I’d suggest asking a relative with a bigger home to host the event, an Airbnb or a low-cost community room. However, if you have it in your budget — it might not be too late to host a holiday celebration at a local restaurant and let them do all the cooking & cleaning. It may not be comfy and cozy like hosting at home — but you’re spending time with friends and family. PhillyEater.com has a list of places — some may offer a holiday-themed menu.

Thanksgiving Dinner Photo by Jed Owen

Now that we’ve covered the venue — back to the menu:

I’ve even offered and provided links to Wide Open Eats’ turkey and alternative protein or poultry plan options in my #APP article.

So now that we have the entrée covered, let’s talk tasty sides and alternatives to traditional bread stuffing, dairy-heavy mashed potatoes, or baked macaroni and cheese. I love them, but it wouldn’t be unusual for a few guests to need low or no-sugar, gluten, or dairy-free options due to diabetes, gluten and lactose allergies or intolerance. I know I’ve developed some sensitivities over the years. Therefore, you may need to start experimenting with some new Thanksgiving sides like:

A hearty roasted veggie dish as a stuffing alternative. Kichn.com offers 5 Gluten-free Alternatives To Stuffing that include using wild and white rice, roasted vegetables, cornbread, and quinoa. I suggest using whipped sweet potatoes or cauliflower instead of mashed white potatoes that need butter and milk to achieve a creamy texture

For low or no-sugar, dairy, and gluten-free cakes, pies, and desserts, here are a few options:

Low glycemic, dairy and gluten-free, versatile creamy base to make some tasty sweet potato or pumpkin flavored puddings or parfaits try my Delicious Faux Cream recipe

The Spruce Eats offers a list of vegan versions of great Thanksgiving pies

I hope you find this article helpful in planning your Thanksgiving and holiday menus.

Thank you for reading!