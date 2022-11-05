Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions

A variety of pies #BuyYourPies Photo by Megan Bucknall

The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.

I created a Thanksgiving and Holiday Guide with tons of recipes, and I must confess — my unapologetic bias for sweet potatoes. I grew up eating them and not only are they delicious — they’re healthy and versatile. However, this year — I’m saying bye to homemade pies and saying hello to some scrumptious store-bought or bakery options. Therefore, this week’s tips are:

Week One’s Tips of the Week: #BuyYourPies and Make An Alternative Protein Plan #APP

Making a delicious sweet potato pie is a labor of love and I don’t have the time or energy this season. Here are a few suggestions of where to buy a good pie:

Shoprite or Fresh Grocer

If you’re in the Philadelphia Tristate area you’re probably near a Shoprite or Fresh Grocer and they have some really good sweet potato cakes and pies. As a matter of fact, they have a fantastic bakery section. This holiday season, I would order or purchase your pies now and freeze them, because the stores are already starting to get packed.

The following suggestions I haven’t tried them, but I’ve heard good things:

This is MANNA’s largest annual fundraiser where they bake, sell and distribute over 11,000 pies! Money raised goes directly towards preparing and delivering Thanksgiving dinners and providing year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from a critical illness such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS and more. Click the link in the title for more information.

Weaver’s Way has a variety of freshly baked pies for pre-order from My House and Whisked bakeries. Pickups will be Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23. You have to order by: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

MyHouse bakery has: Apple, Pecan, Sweet Potato, and Pumpkin pies for sale

Whisked bakery has: Cherry, Salted Caramel Chess, Caramel Apple and Lemon Coconut for sale

Click the link in the title for more information.

Honeysuckle Provisions is the highly anticipated grocery store/café that just opened in West Philadelphia. The community and family-focused store is owned by award-winning chefs and husband and wife team, Cybille St. Aude-Tate and Omar Tate.

They will be selling two artisanal pies for pick-up only: Princess Pamela’s Molasses Pie and A John Coltrane Inspired Sweet Potato Pie both made with locally sourced ingredients. Click the link in the title for more information.

Miss Patti’s Pies

And let us not forget — Philly’s own Miss Patti LaBelle’s famous Sweet Potato Pies at Walmart. Here’s the famous review of her pie by James Wright Chanel.

For an updated list of where to order holiday pies and other baked goods check out Dayna Evans’ Eater article, The Bakeries Around Philly Making Practically Perfect Pies

Now if you insist on making your own pies or desserts, my guide has some tasty recipes for everything from ice cream to traditional sweet potato pie and sweet potato cornbread — which I personally think is a sneaky dessert. Check it out — The Ultimate Thanksgiving and Holiday Guide

https://grownfolkconvo.medium.com/the-ultimate-thanksgiving-and-holiday-guide-fe42745f1f47

Thank you for reading!