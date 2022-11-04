Turkey Day 2022 May Need an Alternative Protein Plan due to Bird Flu in

Turkey Time Pivot - #APP - Alternative Protein Plan

We may need to make an alternative protein plan for turkey day if you don’t already have a turkey. April 2022, Iowa State researchers, published an article in The Conversation.

An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in chicken and turkey flocks has spread across 24 U.S. states since it was first detected in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2022. Better known as bird flu, avian influenza is a family of highly contagious viruses that are not harmful to wild birds that transmit it, but are deadly to domesticated birds. As of early April, the outbreak had caused the culling of some 23 million birds from Maine to Wyoming. Yuko Sato, Iowa State University associate professor of veterinary medicine who works with poultry producers, explains why so many birds are getting sick and whether the outbreak threatens human health. (The Conversation, 2022)

And it isn’t much better for our friends across the pond in the UK, The Independent is reporting the worst bird flu season and predicting shortages by Christmas.

“Britons face a “severe” shortage of turkeys this Christmas as poultry farmers struggle to cope with the devasting impact of the country’s worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.

More than two million birds are estimated to have died or been culled at poultry farms across the country in recent months, with the seasonal turkey population particularly badly hit.

Farmers told The Independent officials were “losing the battle” to control the disease” (The Independent.com)

This isn’t good news if you were planning to have a traditional turkey dinner. I strongly suggest you get your turkey or large chicken now or look at other proteins like fish, ham, beef, or lamb.

You could also go for a smaller turkey breast or turkey wings which may be more available. Either way — I’d get your proteins — now and keep it in your freezer. Or have a plant-based meal that celebrates the sides. The possibilities are endless it just takes an open mind, an adventurous palette, a little time, imagination, and planning.

Food and Wine just published 19 Alternatives to Turkey that include some delicious options from herb-crusted beef to savory salmon, king oysters, and a regal whole, stuffed pumpkin. YUM

Check it out and have fun this holiday season.

