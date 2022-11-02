Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available

Important student loan deadlines and dates

Counting Coins Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:

December 31, 2022

Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023

The last day to apply for Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) Limited PSLF Waiver ended Oct. 31, 2022, but there are other loan forgiveness options.

There is a lot of information, forms, and deadlines, so I strongly urge you to go directly to StudentAid.gov for the latest information and forms. There are a lot of scams so it’s best to call the Student Aid office directly to get information about your loan servicer and balances.

According to StudentAid.gov, “Under the limited PSLF waiver, borrowers may receive credit for payments that previously didn’t qualify for PSLF or Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF).”

Your loan servicer may be able to help you apply for TEPSLF or PSLF, but please do not go to an unknown third party or pay anyone to “help you” with your student loans except your official loan provider — because they may be a scam.

Ask for help — but go directly to the government site and your loan servicer. If you’re not sure here is the link to all the contact centers:

https://studentaid.gov/help-center/contact

If you’re like me, you need all the help you can get. Here’s a little about my story:

Since 1991, I’ve accrued approximately $130,000 in college tuition and fees and I’ve personally paid and received grants for close to $24,000. I currently owe $93,000 in student loans, but luckily, they’re on hold due to Covid-19. What’s not on hold is the

$12,093 tuition bill I owe The University of Pennsylvania which happens to have a $20.7 billion endowment

I have more than enough credits from The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and 5 other schools to graduate with my bachelor’s degree + 2 graduate-level classes, but I’ve run out of money, and my last school has changed my program more times than I remember — moving the finish line. To clarify, “they” are another school, not The University of Pennsylvania. The faculty and staff at UPenn are actually trying to help me return and finally graduate. However, their lawyer has been very respectful and cooperative over the years.

I’m still fighting to finish as I literally pay for all the mistakes I made as a 1st generation college student.

Good luck!