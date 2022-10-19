Kickstarter Has A New CEO but Did You Know Their Most Successful Project is a $41 Million Book Series?

Teressa P.

A fresh start for Kickstarter and hope for aspiring writers

MoneyPhoto by Mackenzie Marco
Kickstarter logoKickstarter

Kickstarter has a new CEO and he’s ready to go. On October 3, 2022, Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter announced his mission and vision in his first Project Update. Mr. Taylor, former CMO of Artsy said, “he’s passionate about supporting creators and helping to provide resources for those who want to make their dreams a reality…” Click here for the full video.

A little more about Everette

Mr. Taylor humbly brings a highly impressive resume and list of accomplishments:

He founded ET Enterprises and built a diverse portfolio of companies that include PopSocial, MilliSense, ArtX, Southside Fund, Hayver, GrowthHackers, and WAVE.
He’s led and grown several million-dollar brands like Qualaroo, and Skurt as their CMO to successful acquisitions
He’s served as the Head of Growth of new mobile apps for Microsoft China, and led e-commerce company Sticker Mule (ET Enterprises.com)

Everette Taylor is also an avid art collector and public speaker who has shared his personal story and professional insights on marketing, startups, and entrepreneurship nationally and in over 15 countries.

He’s also a digital influencer for Amazon, Adobe, American Express, Google, Marriott, Disney, Lexus, Intuit, Merrill Lynch, AT&T, and more. In 2017, he was named NASA’s Startup Initiative’s brand ambassador.

Forbes Magazine called him a “marketing genius” and he was named Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2018 and a Forbes 30 under 30 All-Star Alumni in 2019.

Mr. Taylor is a phenomenal choice as CEO of Kickstarter, but this is where the story takes an unexpected twist from reality to fantasy:

Kickstarter is known for helping to fund Oculus and Pebble, and I’m very excited to see a CEO of color at the helm. Yet, as an inspiring writer — I must admit that my research for this article took a surprising turn once I discovered that Kickstarter’s most successful and lucrative project raised $41 million for Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy book series.

If you’re like me I did not know very much about Kickstarter except that they were a crowdfunding platform, but I thought they were primarily for tech companies. I knew they had a publishing division because I’ve seen other writing projects with modest budgets. I had no clue that a writer could or had raised $41 million from a crowdfunding site. I have to admit this news kind of overshadowed Mr. Taylor’s arrival as CEO as I’m seeking funding for some upcoming projects and this gave me a glimmer of hope.

Now I need to give Brandon his just due. He isn’t a fly-by-night success. According to his bio, Brandon enrolled in Brigham Young University in 1994 and finished seven novels while he was an undergrad. He published his first book in 2005 with Tor and published a trilogy, a book series, and his Master’s degree in Creative Writing over the next 9 years.

Sanderson’s success can be attributed to his mastering the epic fantasy genre, including writing several novellas that involve a gaming component which added massive value to his stories and created a huge fan base for him to raise a total of $41,754,153 in 3 days according to Kickstarter. Brandon’s website doesn’t mention Kickstarter, but it does feature his 33,000-member fansite, The 17th Shard with over a million posts and discussions about his books and games.

Brandon’s incredible stats scream young tech guy, but if you saw him on the street you’d never know he’s Kickstarter’s biggest success thus far.

Brandon’s story gives the average, hard-working writer and aspiring author hope and offers a blueprint to success which is consistency and diversification. He’s a 40-something husband, father, and Creative Writing professor who’s also a wildly successful writer who used Kickstarter to fund 300+ projects. He’s also written a successful children’s book series for Scholastic.

I hope the new CEO looks at Brandon’s success and offers more support for publishing and mixed media projects because tech is the future, but creative people and imagination are the driving force to success. I hope this story inspires a lot of creatives to dream big, keep going and seek funding. It’s out there and Kickstarter is leading the way.

Thank you for reading.

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

