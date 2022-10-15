Philadelphia, PA

Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies

Teressa P.

A new and much-needed mental health resource

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBgF4_0iYbgDu500
988 Crisis LinePA Department of Human Services

Have you heard of #988?

#988 is a direct link for suicide prevention and the new emergency number you’d call if you or someone else is having a mental health crisis in America. According to WHYY, “The new line is part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which established 988 as the nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line.”

July 15, 2022, The United States Secretary of The Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra held a Philadelphia Crisis Lifeline Center Roundtable with local and state officials and stakeholders:

Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dennis McDonough

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel

The Consortium CEO John White

Lt. Governor John Fetterman

Mayor Jim Kenny

Philadelphia Behavioral Health Commissioner Dr. Jill Bowen

Congressman Dwight Evans

At the event, they announced Philadelphia’s official transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to #988.

Just like 911, #988 will be available 24/7, but #988 will have trained counselors who can help you if you’re experiencing suicidal, substance use, or other mental health crises — regardless of who you are or where you live.

President Biden invested $430 million, and Pennsylvania received $3 million to increase capacity. This is needed — considering more than 14 -17 percent of adults (18 and older) have been diagnosed with a mental health condition in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

I’m writing this story to increase awareness as we see an increasing number of people’s mental health issues play out in the public. My hope and prayer are as more people learn and use 988 this will prevent tragic deaths like Walter Wallace, Jr. and Elijah McClain.

Walter, an aspiring artist, and father was shot by Philadelphia police after his family called 911 for medical assistance. However, Elijah's death is so heartbreaking because he wasn’t in crisis. Elijah was peacefully walking home when someone made a “suspicious person” report. Elijah was on the Autism spectrum and died following his encounter with the police and an injection of ketamine. In addition to 988’s trained phone counselors, Philadelphia also has mobile crisis teams who can provide in-person support.

So spread the word:

Call #988 — If a mental health crisis can't wait / Call #988 for the Crisis Team in our State

# Mental Health# 988# Crisis Hotline# Community Resource# Suicide Hotline

Comments / 0

