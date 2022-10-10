October 10th is Indigenous Peoples’ and World Mental Health Day

A day to honor our First Nations and reflect on our mental health

Today, October 10, 2022, is:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day and World Mental Health Day

I discovered Indigenous Peoples’ Day when I went to the post office this weekend and the staff kindly reminded me that they will be closed on Monday due to the national holiday. On October 7, 2022, President Biden declared October 10, 2022, Indigenous People’s Day.

As an American, I’m happy the President is honoring the people who originally inhabited North America 100’s years prior to colonization. To learn more about Indigenous history in America, you should read An Indigenous People’s History of the United States by Michel-Rolph Trouillot, and The Silencing The Past: Power and Production of History by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz. Some important facts to note from the National Congress of Indigenous Americans.

“There are 574 federally recognized Indian Nations (variously called tribes, nations, bands, pueblos, communities and native villages) in the United States. Approximately 229 of these ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse nations are located in Alaska; the other federally recognized tribes are located in 35 other states.”

America entered into over 300 treaties with Indigenous nations many were not honored. Here is a short video from NPR: Treaties Between The U.S. Government And Native Nations | Inter(Nation)al | NPR

As we strive to be a better nation, let us all acknowledge and honor the history and sacrifice of Indigenous people and our First Nations.

World Mental Health Day

Today is also World Mental Health Day

In 2021, The World Health Organization (WHO) declared October 10th Global Mental Health Day to make mental health a priority. According to the WHO,

“The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.”

On this day off let’s reflect on how we honor others as we check in on ourselves. I suggest you do a personal wellness audit here is a short article on the 8 Dimensions of Wellness.

8-Point Mental Health & Wellness Check-In