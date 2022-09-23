The Connection Between Black Women’s Equal Pay Day and The Paycheck Fairness Act

Teressa P.

The 38% pay gap leads to less time, money, and lower quality of life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFyIb_0i42asQP00
Black women workingPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com

September 21, 2022, was #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and I wish it was a celebration and not a declaration, but as 2022 comes closer to an end it's not. I feel equal pay for Black women needs to be a top priority in the fight for equality, equity, and economic justice. Way too many Black women get paid less than their white counterparts in the same position, even if they have the same or more credentials and experience. I've seen and experienced it and a Pew study confirmed that the racial wage gap extends to college-educated Black men and women, too.

“On average, Black women typically make just 62 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The parental status also impacts the wage gap, with Black mothers making just 50 cents to every dollar a white father makes. The pandemic and social unrest about racial injustice have amplified existing inequities in America.” (NationalToday.com)

According to Forbes, this means women need to work an additional 214 days to make what the average white man makes.

…the wage gap persists regardless of industry. This adds up to a loss of $2,009 each month, and $964,400 over the course of a 40-year career, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Economic and financial justice has to be at the forefront of social justice movements because it impacts every aspect of our lives, and this applies to predominately white institutions (PWIs) and Black and minority-owned businesses. Time is money and I’ll use my life as a case study:

I’ve worked 2 jobs most of my life to make ends meet as an educator and I’m still playing catch up on my $100,000+ student loan debt. That 38% income gap would have given me back 15 hours a week and $20,000–30,000 a year. My life would have been and can be drastically different:

Family — I could spent more time with my family instead of working a 2nd job and taking night and weekend classes. I could afford to spend more time having dinner and weekend brunch with my family and friends versus working and playing catch up on rest.

K-12 Education — I could afford to buy a house in a “nicer” neighborhood with better schools

Higher Education — I could afford my student loans and/or paid for my last few classes to finish my degrees and certification.

Jobs — I’d have a professional job that pays well and have a good work/life balance

Quality of Life — I would be less stressed and have more time to take care of myself, have a social life, and do things that bring me joy and satisfaction. I could pursue my passions and thrive not just focus on surviving.

Food — I could afford and live near healthy food options

Healthcare — I could afford insurance premiums, copays, medication and have time and money for preventative, mental, and integrative health care services. I wouldn’t have to choose between paying bills or medical, dental, or eye care.

Housing — I could afford a nicer apartment or buy a home in a safer community close to green spaces, medical facilities, and convenient shopping locations.

Social life — I would have had time to potentially meet a man with similar interests and spend more time with family and friends having fun and making great memories.

As you can see that 38% income gap has drastically impacted me and my family’s life and this is just the surface. I’ve missed so many personal, professional, and family milestones and events because I’ve been working, too tired or sick. I’m one of the millions of over-educated, under-compensated Black women in America and abroad who deserve equal pay in regular 9–5 jobs, but the pay gap extends to leadership opportunities, too.

As of June 2021, Essence.com reported that there are only 2 Black women who are CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. That number is paltry, but predictable in this current political climate where blatant racist sentiment and organized attacks are on the rise. Representation matters! I’m not asking for nor expecting preferential treatment. I’m asking for acknowledgment, understanding, and a sense of urgency that comes from people who share cultural and/or lived experiences.

Equal pay should and can be a national priority! I love to quote, India.Arie— “There’s Hope”.

There is always something we ALL can do:

  • Make people aware of this issue and allies can share salary and compensation information — if it’s against a work policy post it on Glassdoor.com
  • Have some uncomfortable and much-needed conversations about why Black women make less for the same jobs
  • Push for pay transparency and equity at your place of employment
  • Push for the #PaycheckFairnessAct with our elected officials

Thank you for reading

Inspired by a Julius Evans piece.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black Womens Equal Pay Day# Equal Pay# Wage Gap# Equal Pay Act# Women

Comments / 2

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
1789 followers

More from Teressa P.

A Body Butter Recipe

A good dry hands, the whole body remedy, and a great DIY gift idea. Whether your hands are dry from repeated washing or you suffer from overall dry skin, this body butter will be your new best friend! I’ve played with this recipe since college and my skin craves it. I use it all year round because it works really well right out of the shower as a base moisturizer. I also make it for family and friends. Some of them use it as a summer soother or an itchy winter skin balm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Composting in the City: My Food Waste Solution

I love buying fresh fruits and veggies, but sometimes I buy too much or they go bad too quickly, but I live in a city… It’s a stinky situation: If I throw my organic food scrapes in the trash it will smell, draw flies and eventually produce harmful methane gas in a landfill or I could compost it and create some nice soil for my container garden.

Read full story

Beyonce, Lebron, and David Choe Know Equity is the Key to Financial Security

Building wealth starts with equity investments — Jason Weaver became the Lion King and got a royal win & royalties. Every day a model, dancer, singer, or content creator is being offered a deal. On a rare occasion, they’re offered 6 or 7 figures to perform or lend their likeness, voice, or verse and endorse a product or service. A large injection of cash could change their lives — but it’s fleeting (like lottery winnings). Someone said if you get a million-dollar deal, the moment you spend a dollar you’re no longer a millionaire. Regardless of the amount — it’s a one-time payment, but imagine if a major company actually invested in your future with equity. Getting equity in the form of stocks and/or a percentage of the profits means you’ll earn long-term payments or royalties that could potentially provide wealth or financial security for you and future generations.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s Way

Hi, this is Tee your friendly Philly foodie and I’m excited to report there are some exciting new grocery store options in Philly’s fantastic food scene:. - Honeysuckle Provisions will open in late September 2022 in West Philly.

Read full story

Caprese Salad: How to Turn Summer Salads into Fall Favorites

My two favorite summer salads are Greek and Caprese. While Greek salads may have different versions it’s the simplicity and purity of the Caprese salad that makes it my ultimate favorite. It’s simply 3 ingredients: mozzarella, fresh basil, and tomatoes, but the combination is amazing especially if all the ingredients are fresh.

Read full story

Meet Izzy My Post Covid Support Kitty and Furry Superhero

Let me introduce Izzy my protector, Covid detector and support kitty. I have a big, beautiful black cat named Izzy that I rescued in May from the Philly SPCA. He was one of family of extremely large Black cats. That wasn’t his original name, but he seems to like it. Even if I whisper — he’ll come trotting or meow in response. When he plops on my feet I call Baby Puma.

Read full story
2 comments

Food Prep Tips and Recipes

It’s the start of another school year and some of our schedules are shifting into hyper-speed especially if you’re an educator and parent. The weekdays are going to fly by with work, school, and family obligations. You have to eat in between meetings, appointments, extracurricular activities, and a little fitness, fun, and sleep.

Read full story

Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups

Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.

Read full story
Delaware State

Let’s Celebrate Summer Fruit Season with Peaches, Berry and Melon Recipes

Buy some local fruit and make some tasty treats today. I love summer! I beat the heat with delicious seasonal fruits. It’s peach, strawberry and watermelon seaon and I’m all for it!

Read full story

Lemon Cheesecake Recipe

I think I accidently solved the Cheesecake Factory's flawless cheesecake mystery. Cheesecake topped with berriesPhoto by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash. For years, I made subpar cheesecakes — that always cracked. They had good flavor, but they weren’t pretty and a little dry.

Read full story
2 comments

Affordable Food Finds At Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Aldi

Whether you're "cash challenged" or just need to scale back - we all have to eat. So what do you do if you have a Dollar Store budget with Whole Foods/Trader Joe’s taste?. Welp — you still shop there, but the trips are quick because you only buy things you can’t get anywhere else with the same quality and flavor:

Read full story

How to Save Money and Thrive in Tough Times

Counting MoneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. With gas and food prices soaring, some of us need to tighten up our budgets and save where we can. If you’re like me — you’ve already made some sacrifices, but now it’s about needs — not wants. There isn’t much room for luxuries — but here are some tips and tricks to help you get a few creature comforts while we weather this financial storm.

Read full story
3 comments

Juicy Watermelon Recipes

Summer is officially here and it’s watermelon season! I have so many wonderful melon memories. Watermelon is wonderful simply chilled and sliced, but there is so much more you can do with this magnificent melon.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This 4th of July, Please Stop Celebratory Gunshots!

This is another dangerous American tradition that needs to end. I live in Philadelphia and for years I sought shelter in suburban or “nicer neighborhoods before New Year’s and 4th of July in fear of celebratory gunfire. I thought this was an American tradition, but apparently, this tradition is worldwide.

Read full story
6 comments

My #LongCovid Story: The Virus and New Chronic Illness

I started writing this story on October 5, 2021, and I’m just now mustering enough courage to finish. It has literally taken me 7 months to tell my story. Catching and living with Long COVID has been one of the most frightening, and life-altering experiences I’ve ever had since my emergency C-Section 20 years ago.

Read full story

Summer Salads For Lunch and Brunch

Jar salads are one of the easiest, most versatile, and most convenient ways to prep, pack and eat delicious and nutritious eco-friendly meals. They are easy and portable for a busy person's lunch or can be dressed up for cute and classy brunch item.

Read full story
6 comments

Summer Melon Season - Seeds and All

Mouthwatering watermelon memories and my need for seeds. Joyful watermelon wedgePhoto by Caju Gomes on Unsplash. It's melon season again, and I'm excited! I can't wait to buy and bite into my first watermelon of the season. I searched for “summer” themed articles on Medium and was surprised by how many people recalled memories of spitting watermelon seeds in their sibling’s hair. Maybe it’s because I’m an only child or I was taught that spitting anything at anyone is gross and “very bad manners,” but I couldn’t relate to that experience…

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Happy Juneteenth 2022: Food and Festivities Guide

6/18/2022 - Revised for clarification and Barnes Foundation Father's Day/Juneteenth event added. Juneteenth (June 19th) is now a national holiday and becoming another food-focused celebration and I’m all for it! I’m not from Texas, where the celebration originated, but the common thread woven in all Freedom Celebrations is soul food.

Read full story
23 comments
Philadelphia, PA

A Special Thank You To Nurses - Hospital Heroes

Thanks to all nurses before, during, and after the pandemic. It took me six months to try to explain what my and I family went through with COVID-related hospitalizations in West, Northwest Philadelphia, and Montgomery and Delaware counties. My story is a work in progress as I tried to remove as much emotion from detailing our experiences, but I’m still mourning the loss of a loved one as I live and learn about #LongCOVID.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy