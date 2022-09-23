The Connection Between Black Women’s Equal Pay Day and The Paycheck Fairness Act

The 38% pay gap leads to less time, money, and lower quality of life

Black women working Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com

September 21, 2022, was #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and I wish it was a celebration and not a declaration, but as 2022 comes closer to an end it's not. I feel equal pay for Black women needs to be a top priority in the fight for equality, equity, and economic justice. Way too many Black women get paid less than their white counterparts in the same position, even if they have the same or more credentials and experience. I've seen and experienced it and a Pew study confirmed that the racial wage gap extends to college-educated Black men and women, too.

“On average, Black women typically make just 62 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The parental status also impacts the wage gap, with Black mothers making just 50 cents to every dollar a white father makes. The pandemic and social unrest about racial injustice have amplified existing inequities in America.” (NationalToday.com)

According to Forbes, this means women need to work an additional 214 days to make what the average white man makes.

…the wage gap persists regardless of industry. This adds up to a loss of $2,009 each month, and $964,400 over the course of a 40-year career, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Economic and financial justice has to be at the forefront of social justice movements because it impacts every aspect of our lives, and this applies to predominately white institutions (PWIs) and Black and minority-owned businesses. Time is money and I’ll use my life as a case study:

I’ve worked 2 jobs most of my life to make ends meet as an educator and I’m still playing catch up on my $100,000+ student loan debt. That 38% income gap would have given me back 15 hours a week and $20,000–30,000 a year. My life would have been and can be drastically different:

Family — I could spent more time with my family instead of working a 2nd job and taking night and weekend classes. I could afford to spend more time having dinner and weekend brunch with my family and friends versus working and playing catch up on rest.

K-12 Education — I could afford to buy a house in a “nicer” neighborhood with better schools

Higher Education — I could afford my student loans and/or paid for my last few classes to finish my degrees and certification.

Jobs — I’d have a professional job that pays well and have a good work/life balance

Quality of Life — I would be less stressed and have more time to take care of myself, have a social life, and do things that bring me joy and satisfaction. I could pursue my passions and thrive not just focus on surviving.

Food — I could afford and live near healthy food options

Healthcare — I could afford insurance premiums, copays, medication and have time and money for preventative, mental, and integrative health care services. I wouldn’t have to choose between paying bills or medical, dental, or eye care.

Housing — I could afford a nicer apartment or buy a home in a safer community close to green spaces, medical facilities, and convenient shopping locations.

Social life — I would have had time to potentially meet a man with similar interests and spend more time with family and friends having fun and making great memories.

As you can see that 38% income gap has drastically impacted me and my family’s life and this is just the surface. I’ve missed so many personal, professional, and family milestones and events because I’ve been working, too tired or sick. I’m one of the millions of over-educated, under-compensated Black women in America and abroad who deserve equal pay in regular 9–5 jobs, but the pay gap extends to leadership opportunities, too.

As of June 2021, Essence.com reported that there are only 2 Black women who are CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. That number is paltry, but predictable in this current political climate where blatant racist sentiment and organized attacks are on the rise. Representation matters! I’m not asking for nor expecting preferential treatment. I’m asking for acknowledgment, understanding, and a sense of urgency that comes from people who share cultural and/or lived experiences.

Equal pay should and can be a national priority! I love to quote, India.Arie— “There’s Hope”.

There is always something we ALL can do:

Make people aware of this issue and allies can share salary and compensation information — if it’s against a work policy post it on Glassdoor.com

Have some uncomfortable and much-needed conversations about why Black women make less for the same jobs

Push for pay transparency and equity at your place of employment

Push for the #PaycheckFairnessAct with our elected officials

Thank you for reading

Inspired by a Julius Evans piece.