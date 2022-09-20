Philadelphia, PA

Composting in the City: My Food Waste Solution

Teressa P.

Composting can be easy, insect and stink-free

CompostPhoto by Heather Ford

I love buying fresh fruits and veggies, but sometimes I buy too much or they go bad too quickly, but I live in a city… It’s a stinky situation: If I throw my organic food scrapes in the trash it will smell, draw flies and eventually produce harmful methane gas in a landfill or I could compost it and create some nice soil for my container garden.

If you’re a gardener, have lots of plants, or just concerned about the planet compost should be your first choice. If you do it right, it will take a few minutes and nobody will know it’s there, but your plants and the planet will thank you for it.

I’ve had to put my Misfits Market subscription on hold because my kitchen needs work. But now, my occasional garlic and onion paper and apple cores are easy to manage. However, the average family in the city might want to invest in a critter-proof compost bin or freeze their organic scraps and drop them off at a community compost center.

I grew up composting and didn’t know it. My Gam would dig a deep hole and put our veggie scraps in and cover it with soil. By spring (if the moles didn’t eat everything) we’d have deep, dark, nutrient-rich soil to mix in our garden bed for the spring.

We rarely bought soil because my Gam cooked every day with at least one fresh vegetable side dish so we had at least 2 holes full of compost every year. I would later discover her method is called lasagna composting.

See the Tompkins Center PDF for detailed instructions

I do a version of lasagna composting by using a covered container with plenty of holes and drainage and my carbon layer is torn up, unbleached egg cartons and dried leaves and twigs, in between old potting soil.

It’s an experiment. I layer with thoroughly rinsed eggshells and veggie scraps in between the carbon/carton layer and it didn’t smell or attract any insects or animals.

I learned from my first smelly container composting experiments from years prior when it didn’t have enough ventilation and brown material.

According to billypenn.com, there are 12 Community Composting sites across the city:

  • Liberty Lands garden
  • Pearl Street Garden: Urban Tree Connection
  • Collins-Smith Barrick play garden
  • Lawncrest Community Garden
  • Hardy Williams Academy Mastery Charter (for teachers and students only)
  • 8th & Poplar Farm
  • Temple Community Garden
  • Brewerytown Garden
  • St. James School (for teachers and students only)
  • Hunting Park Community Garden
  • Pleasant Playground Garden
  • Cesar Andreu Iglesias Garden

You will need to contact them directly for details.

Please let me know if you compost and if not why?

Thank you for reading!

© T. Price 2022 All Rights Reserved - Original article on Medium.com

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

