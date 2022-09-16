Beyonce, Lebron, and David Choe Know Equity is the Key to Financial Security

Building wealth starts with equity investments — Jason Weaver became the Lion King and got a royal win & royalties

Every day a model, dancer, singer, or content creator is being offered a deal. On a rare occasion, they’re offered 6 or 7 figures to perform or lend their likeness, voice, or verse and endorse a product or service. A large injection of cash could change their lives — but it’s fleeting (like lottery winnings). Someone said if you get a million-dollar deal, the moment you spend a dollar you’re no longer a millionaire. Regardless of the amount — it’s a one-time payment, but imagine if a major company actually invested in your future with equity. Getting equity in the form of stocks and/or a percentage of the profits means you’ll earn long-term payments or royalties that could potentially provide wealth or financial security for you and future generations.

Creatives of color need to understand how valuable their talents are and how much more money non POCs are earning with or without equity deals. Race-based financial discrimination and bias are real, just ask Leslie Odom, Jr about his fight with Disney to get the same rate as a lesser-known actor for the movie version of Hamilton. I’m not sure if Leslie Odom also asked for equity in addition to fair, and equal compensation, but he should have.

A good case study for equity is Jason Weaver’s deal for the Lion King. According to Black Enterprise ,

“Weaver ended up taking a $100,000 check upfront in addition to the royalty agreement. As a result, he says he has made substantially more in royalties than the $1.9 million he was initially offered. “Over time, yes. I make sure I give my mother props and credit for that. If she hadn’t done that, it would have been one of the biggest mistakes of my career… “Shout out to my mother. She was absolutely right. That residual income that I generate, is so helpful.”

Some other great equity examples from Capway.com are:

Lebron James’ Beats by Dre deal

Lebron James is expected to surpass $1 billion in career earnings in 2021, per a Forbes report . Known as a savvy businessman, Lebron infamously chose equity over cash in a proposed endorsement deal in 2008. The product? It was none other than Dr. Dre’s Beats by Dre.

James partnered with Dr. Dre to receive a stake in Beats Electronics in exchange for promoting the top-of-the-line headphones. When Dr. Dre decided to sell his company to Apple in 2014, James reportedly earned $30 million in profit.

However, two of the best examples of equity deals are Beyonce’s Uber and David Choe’s Facebook deal:

Beyonce’s Uber deal

Uber offered Beyonce $6 million in cash to perform at a concert hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2015. Instead of accepting the cash, she decided to receive payment in stocks (equity). Today, Beyonce’s stocks are reportedly worth more than $300 million, according to Refinery 29 .

Now we know how she earned a large part of her billion-dollar fortune in addition to her music. Beyonce apparently isn’t just a musical genius, she’s also a savvy businesswoman, too. Now that’s a real "Diva". This deal alone secured the future of her 3 children.

My last example is David Choe's Facebook deal. He was given a choice.

“In 2005, Facebook wanted Graffiti artist David Choe to paint murals in their new Silicon Valley office space. David was given the option between a hefty cash compensation of $60,000 or stock in the company. Choe decided to take the stock. When Facebook went public in 2012, Choe’s stock was worth more than $200 million”

As a foodie, I’d seen David Choe several times on David Chang’s cooking show, Ugly Delicious. He is so eccentric — I assumed he had a lot of money, but I had no clue until I researched this piece.

Beyonce and David’s deals are exceptional — but it should be noted that they were risky considering they relied on stocks. If Uber didn’t become a wild success and Facebook didn’t go public and become the billion-dollar tech giant — these may have been different stories.

Conclusion

As Black and brown people fight for financial justice, we need to understand equity and how to negotiate deals and resist the urge to take the upfront cash and dash and choose equity deals to secure our future and create generational wealth.

A note on the source

Capway is an online financial education tool, featured on CNN.com and a Black-owned company. It’s also a new app. This is not an endorsement of their service. As with any financial decision, you should do your due diligence, research, and read the reviews from other customers before you make a decision.

