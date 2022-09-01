Caprese Salad: How to Turn Summer Salads into Fall Favorites

The pastabilities are endless

Caprese salad Photo by Bryony Elena

My two favorite summer salads are Greek and Caprese. While Greek salads may have different versions it’s the simplicity and purity of the Caprese salad that makes it my ultimate favorite. It’s simply 3 ingredients: mozzarella, fresh basil, and tomatoes, but the combination is amazing especially if all the ingredients are fresh.

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese is the official name in Italian and according to food historians, it was originally made with mozzarella di bufala , aka buffalo mozzarella. That’s how I was introduced to Caprese, and it was amazing. Bufala is hard to find in American grocery stores — probably because it’s highly perishable. If you can find it, bufala will elevate your Caprese salad to an ultra-decadent level. Who knew a 3-ingredient salad could be so rich and unctuous?

Caprese also holds a special place in my heart in that I can grow some of the ingredients with ease in a small earth box.

In its purest form, it’s just 3 ingredients — but I put my own spin on it. I often use ciliegine — small round, pre-marinated mozzarella or cheat and buy pre-sliced, fresh mozzarella logs. I also make a marinade or simple dressing with olive oil, fresh garlic, and balsamic vinegar.

So where does the fall remix come in? To give summer salads a hearty fall makeover add pasta. I like orzo and couscous. (Yes, couscous is technically pasta — not a grain contrary to popular belief).

And to make these salads portable put them in a jar. They are a great eco and budget-friendly way to prep and carry your salads. Here are some of my homemade variations of Caprese:

Caprese with ciliegine and couscous

Caprese salad w/couscous The Writer, Teressa P

Caprese in a jar with basil and pineapple tomatoes from my garden:

For another fresh and fun idea, add orzo pasta to your next Greek salad. Here's the recipe.

Thank you for reading and feel free to comment or share pics of your Caprese salad remixes.