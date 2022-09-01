Caprese Salad: How to Turn Summer Salads into Fall Favorites

Teressa P.

The pastabilities are endless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFvJd_0hcJqPda00
Caprese saladPhoto by Bryony Elena

My two favorite summer salads are Greek and Caprese. While Greek salads may have different versions it’s the simplicity and purity of the Caprese salad that makes it my ultimate favorite. It’s simply 3 ingredients: mozzarella, fresh basil, and tomatoes, but the combination is amazing especially if all the ingredients are fresh.

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese is the official name in Italian and according to food historians, it was originally made with mozzarella di bufala, aka buffalo mozzarella. That’s how I was introduced to Caprese, and it was amazing. Bufala is hard to find in American grocery stores — probably because it’s highly perishable. If you can find it, bufala will elevate your Caprese salad to an ultra-decadent level. Who knew a 3-ingredient salad could be so rich and unctuous?

Caprese also holds a special place in my heart in that I can grow some of the ingredients with ease in a small earth box.

In its purest form, it’s just 3 ingredients — but I put my own spin on it. I often use ciliegine — small round, pre-marinated mozzarella or cheat and buy pre-sliced, fresh mozzarella logs. I also make a marinade or simple dressing with olive oil, fresh garlic, and balsamic vinegar.

So where does the fall remix come in? To give summer salads a hearty fall makeover add pasta. I like orzo and couscous. (Yes, couscous is technically pasta — not a grain contrary to popular belief).

And to make these salads portable put them in a jar. They are a great eco and budget-friendly way to prep and carry your salads. Here are some of my homemade variations of Caprese:

Caprese with ciliegine and couscous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRvcB_0hcJqPda00
Caprese salad w/couscousThe Writer, Teressa P

Caprese in a jar with basil and pineapple tomatoes from my garden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkODo_0hcJqPda00
Caprese saladFrom the writer, Teressa P.,

For another fresh and fun idea, add orzo pasta to your next Greek salad. Here's the recipe.

Thank you for reading and feel free to comment or share pics of your Caprese salad remixes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Salads# Lunch Ideas# Caprese# Recipes# Food

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
1775 followers

More from Teressa P.

Meet Izzy My Post Covid Support Kitty and Furry Superhero

Let me introduce Izzy my protector, Covid detector and support kitty. I have a big, beautiful black cat named Izzy that I rescued in May from the Philly SPCA. He was one of family of extremely large Black cats. That wasn’t his original name, but he seems to like it. Even if I whisper — he’ll come trotting or meow in response. When he plops on my feet I call Baby Puma.

Read full story

Food Prep Tips and Recipes

It’s the start of another school year and some of our schedules are shifting into hyper-speed especially if you’re an educator and parent. The weekdays are going to fly by with work, school, and family obligations. You have to eat in between meetings, appointments, extracurricular activities, and a little fitness, fun, and sleep.

Read full story

Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups

Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.

Read full story
Delaware State

Let’s Celebrate Summer Fruit Season with Peaches, Berry and Melon Recipes

Buy some local fruit and make some tasty treats today. I love summer! I beat the heat with delicious seasonal fruits. It’s peach, strawberry and watermelon seaon and I’m all for it!

Read full story

Lemon Cheesecake Recipe

I think I accidently solved the Cheesecake Factory's flawless cheesecake mystery. Cheesecake topped with berriesPhoto by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash. For years, I made subpar cheesecakes — that always cracked. They had good flavor, but they weren’t pretty and a little dry.

Read full story

Affordable Food Finds At Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Aldi

Whether you're "cash challenged" or just need to scale back - we all have to eat. So what do you do if you have a Dollar Store budget with Whole Foods/Trader Joe’s taste?. Welp — you still shop there, but the trips are quick because you only buy things you can’t get anywhere else with the same quality and flavor:

Read full story

How to Save Money and Thrive in Tough Times

Counting MoneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. With gas and food prices soaring, some of us need to tighten up our budgets and save where we can. If you’re like me — you’ve already made some sacrifices, but now it’s about needs — not wants. There isn’t much room for luxuries — but here are some tips and tricks to help you get a few creature comforts while we weather this financial storm.

Read full story
3 comments

Juicy Watermelon Recipes

Summer is officially here and it’s watermelon season! I have so many wonderful melon memories. Watermelon is wonderful simply chilled and sliced, but there is so much more you can do with this magnificent melon.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This 4th of July, Please Stop Celebratory Gunshots!

This is another dangerous American tradition that needs to end. I live in Philadelphia and for years I sought shelter in suburban or “nicer neighborhoods before New Year’s and 4th of July in fear of celebratory gunfire. I thought this was an American tradition, but apparently, this tradition is worldwide.

Read full story
6 comments

My #LongCovid Story: The Virus and New Chronic Illness

I started writing this story on October 5, 2021, and I’m just now mustering enough courage to finish. It has literally taken me 7 months to tell my story. Catching and living with Long COVID has been one of the most frightening, and life-altering experiences I’ve ever had since my emergency C-Section 20 years ago.

Read full story

Summer Salads For Lunch and Brunch

Jar salads are one of the easiest, most versatile, and most convenient ways to prep, pack and eat delicious and nutritious eco-friendly meals. They are easy and portable for a busy person's lunch or can be dressed up for cute and classy brunch item.

Read full story
6 comments

Summer Melon Season - Seeds and All

Mouthwatering watermelon memories and my need for seeds. Joyful watermelon wedgePhoto by Caju Gomes on Unsplash. It's melon season again, and I'm excited! I can't wait to buy and bite into my first watermelon of the season. I searched for “summer” themed articles on Medium and was surprised by how many people recalled memories of spitting watermelon seeds in their sibling’s hair. Maybe it’s because I’m an only child or I was taught that spitting anything at anyone is gross and “very bad manners,” but I couldn’t relate to that experience…

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Happy Juneteenth 2022: Food and Festivities Guide

6/18/2022 - Revised for clarification and Barnes Foundation Father's Day/Juneteenth event added. Juneteenth (June 19th) is now a national holiday and becoming another food-focused celebration and I’m all for it! I’m not from Texas, where the celebration originated, but the common thread woven in all Freedom Celebrations is soul food.

Read full story
23 comments
Philadelphia, PA

A Special Thank You To Nurses - Hospital Heroes

Thanks to all nurses before, during, and after the pandemic. It took me six months to try to explain what my and I family went through with COVID-related hospitalizations in West, Northwest Philadelphia, and Montgomery and Delaware counties. My story is a work in progress as I tried to remove as much emotion from detailing our experiences, but I’m still mourning the loss of a loved one as I live and learn about #LongCOVID.

Read full story
4 comments

Quick and Creamy Dairy-Free Banana Pudding

Delicious, dreamy, and diabetic-friendly banana pudding. So many people have asked me how to make creamy vegan or dairy-free desserts like banana pudding. It starts with my Oh Wee Dairy-Free Dream Cream.

Read full story
11 comments

An Open Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community: Happy Pride Month

Free Hugs and LovePhoto by Mick De Paola on Unsplash. Thank you for being a wonderful friend and Happy Pride Month!. As a cisgender, African American, Black woman raised in a traditional, conservative Christian family — my family always taught me to love and not to judge. I was taught to treat ALL people with respect and dignity.

Read full story
104 comments

American Goulash aka Beef-a-Roni: A Betty Crocker Recipe

American GoulashShutterstock — American Goulash aka Beef-o-roni (with a little paprika) I recently shared an embarrassing story about bringing what I thought was Hungarian goulash to a college potluck celebrating foods from different cultures on Medium.com and News Break. In my initial research for the article, I didn't think to look for American goulash — because I have strong feelings about culinary cultural appropriation.

Read full story
41 comments

My Amazing Macaroni and Cheese Recipe and Story

An amazing recipe that’s changed over the years — just like me. Macaroni and CheesePhoto by Priyanka Aggarwal on Unsplash. I LOVE CHEESE! All kinds of cheese from good old traditional cheddar to chevre. I love it whether it’s made from cow’s or goat’s milk. I like creamy fontina to salty and somewhat chalky feta.

Read full story
22 comments

Organic Strawberry Recall in United States and Canada

Strawberry Alert FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries purchased from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, etc. fresh strawberriesPhoto by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash. Please throw away any FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries if you purchased them from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, Safeway, and other markets between March 5 — April 25, 2022, they may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. While it’s way past the expiration date, strawberries are widely used in jellies, jams, and preserves and frozen for smoothies or later use. Therefore, you may have purchased them and might still have them in your freezer or canned/preserved. If unsure, throw them out. It’s not worth the risk.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy