Food Prep Tips and Recipes

Think sweet, savory, crunchy, and creamy

A variety of jar salads and mealsPhoto by S'well

It’s the start of another school year and some of our schedules are shifting into hyper-speed especially if you’re an educator and parent. The weekdays are going to fly by with work, school, and family obligations. You have to eat in between meetings, appointments, extracurricular activities, and a little fitness, fun, and sleep.

There are all kinds of tips and tricks to help you start the week off right with Sunday food prep.

Prep and plan

To cut costs, try to shop sales and then plan your meals starting with fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Next, look for proteins that are on sale. I’ve found Halal poultry to be less expensive than standard meats and poultry.

Secondly, inventory your pantry starches and staples and use them first. You’ll be surprised at how many boxes of couscous and pasta you may have just sitting in your cabinets.

The great thing about most starches like rice or even potatoes — they can be served hot, cold, or at room temperature (if you don’t use mayonnaise).

I have a sweet tooth, so I always have to include something sweet even if it’s a mini peanut butter cup.

Advantage — planning your meals cuts down on food waste, helps you eat healthy, and track and control your portion sizes.

Sweet Treats

Crispy Rice Treats
Make your own and remember Rice Krispy treats can be versatile as a kitchen sink cookie and they can have a healthy twist if you use brown rice cereal and flax meal. I’ve even added nuts and dark chocolate. They also hold up well at room temperature if stored correctly. You can also control your portion size.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls
Are quick, high-protein snacks to satisfy your sweet tooth

Yogurt or Pudding Parfaits
Prep your favorite fresh or frozen fruit and layer it between sugar-free Greek yogurt, traditional pudding, or dairy-free pudding, and top with your favorite granola, cookie crumbs, or whatever you like. Be creative and fun. These can double as dessert cups or jars for dinner, too.

Savory

Buy bulk and put the smaller, meal-size servings in the freezer. For example, if you get an 8-pack of chicken breast or boneless thighs — make 4 and freeze 4.

Make a large batch of veggie-packed, spaghetti sauce and freeze it with or without meat. Whenever I have too many carrots, celery, tomatoes, and onions I just throw them in a food processor, cook half in a tomato sauce, and freeze the other half for soup.

Here's a self-contained, versatile, vegetarian-friendly Spaghetti Squash recipe that's fun and filling. The base is slow-cooked onions, tri-colored peppers, and tomatoes. The next layers are cheese and sweet Italian sausage, but you can omit the meat and dairy and use vegan cheese and plant-based sausage like Field Roast.

Spaghetti Squash Sausage CupsTeressa P.

Soups and chowders are your friends — it’s a good way to use old vegetables and they are a cheap, quick one-pot meal some favorites:

Black bean or any bean soups — From Wide Open Eats

Spicy Berbere Lentil Chili — From Flights and Food — A fantastic veggie chili

Butternut squash — Recipe coming

Split Pea — Recipe Coming

Jar Salads are a food prepper’s best friend — you can simply put everything in a jar and go. Remember to put hearty veggies, starches, and dressing at the bottom and delicate things like lettuce at the top.

If you don’t want to use a jar, prep your salads in BPA-free plastic or glass containers.

I wrote a whole article with tips and tricks —

Summer Salads For Lunch and Brunch | Teressa P. | NewsBreak Original

Check out my Caprese on Instagram.

Crunchy

Carrots are a healthy, crunch snack along with celery or any crudite.

Nuts are also a crunch munch - you can buy bulk or individual packets.

Then, there are chips — individual bags are the most convenient but you could buy a larger bag

Corn, potato, and veggie chips are good options.

Creamy

Can be covered by any sweet or savory item — the key is to have a variety of textures, so you don’t get bored.

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding | Teressa P. | NewsBreak Original

Vegan chocolate moussePhoto by Kisoulou on Unsplash

General Information

Sunday food prep can be fun and stress-free. Line your prep space with wax paper and use parchment paper whenever you’re baking and roasting items for easy clean-up.

I’ve seen a friend literally prep his meals for the whole week by just buying a pack of boneless chicken, and a variety of roasted veggies and the rest was premade. Sometimes he had rice — other times he added pasta to the veggies.

Sometimes he grilled the chicken, other times he baked it.

I adopted his routine and just set up 2 sheet trays with parchment and roasted veggies in one and whatever meat or fish on the other.

I tend to make pre-made frozen dinners to cut down on food waste.

Don’t forget your drinks — you rack up way too many calories and sugar by not packing water or your favorite low or sugar-free beverage. I like La Croix, but I love tea, so I make a batch and freeze bottles that double as a cool pack and thaw for a cool drink during the day. You can buy healthier individual drink mixes to add to bottled water.

Sandwiches

If this is too much and you just like sandwiches — mix it up and buy pita bread or wraps and just prep snacks and dessert for a more filling meal.

And if you don’t feel like cooking call and order some healthy, delicious meals from Food4Life Meal Prep (on Facebook).

Thank you for reading, good luck and let me know your food prep tips and tricks

