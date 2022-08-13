Another fun, filling, low-carb recipe

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Eat Like a Bird

Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.

Recently I made Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups and I must admit I really outdid myself — considering I primarily used a toaster oven and a slow cooker for the recipe.

The recipe was simple:

I slow-cooked a sweet Italian sausage with sweet peppers, a medium size Vidalia onion, garlic, and tri-color cherry tomatoes, while I roasted sliced spaghetti squash in my Hamilton Beach toaster oven.

Once everything cooled down, I assembled the tasty cups. Here’s a how-to video from Chef Buck.

A medium size spaghetti squash can make 4 nice size servings or feed 2 people.

I actually cut my squash into 4 pieces, seasoned with salt and peppered, and added a tablespoon of water to each piece. However, if you’re serving a family cutting it in half would also be a nice presentation.

I baked my 4 pieces covered with foil for 45 mins on 325 Fahrenheit.

The end pieces of the squash make true cups, but the others will need a base to capture the juice.

See the photo below for assembly steps. I used sheets of parchment paper on top of aluminum foil and froze them for quick meals.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash The Writer, T. Imani

This is another amazing meal you can cook in a toaster oven and/or Crock Pot and freeze for later.

You can use any filling you’d like — I’ve also used a meaty tomato sauce and alfredo sauce.

For the vegetarian version:

You can just sautee the tomatoes, garlic, and onions

Or you can use vegan cheese and skip the meat or use Field Roast sausage

#FOODIEFRIDAYS