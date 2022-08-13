Another fun, filling, low-carb recipe
Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.
Recently I made Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups and I must admit I really outdid myself — considering I primarily used a toaster oven and a slow cooker for the recipe.
The recipe was simple:
I slow-cooked a sweet Italian sausage with sweet peppers, a medium size Vidalia onion, garlic, and tri-color cherry tomatoes, while I roasted sliced spaghetti squash in my Hamilton Beach toaster oven.
Once everything cooled down, I assembled the tasty cups. Here’s a how-to video from Chef Buck.
A medium size spaghetti squash can make 4 nice size servings or feed 2 people.
I actually cut my squash into 4 pieces, seasoned with salt and peppered, and added a tablespoon of water to each piece. However, if you’re serving a family cutting it in half would also be a nice presentation.
I baked my 4 pieces covered with foil for 45 mins on 325 Fahrenheit.
The end pieces of the squash make true cups, but the others will need a base to capture the juice.
See the photo below for assembly steps. I used sheets of parchment paper on top of aluminum foil and froze them for quick meals.
This is another amazing meal you can cook in a toaster oven and/or Crock Pot and freeze for later.
You can use any filling you’d like — I’ve also used a meaty tomato sauce and alfredo sauce.
For the vegetarian version:
- You can just sautee the tomatoes, garlic, and onions
- Or you can use vegan cheese and skip the meat or use Field Roast sausage
