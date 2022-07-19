Affordable Food Finds At Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Aldi

Snacks, staples, and pantry favorites

Whole Foods Market Photo by Karsten Winegeart

Updated July 19, 2022

Whether you're "cash challenged" or just need to scale back - we all have to eat. So what do you do if you have a Dollar Store budget with Whole Foods/Trader Joe’s taste?

Welp — you still shop there, but the trips are quick because you only buy things you can’t get anywhere else with the same quality and flavor:

Affordable and Specialty Whole Foods Finds

Fresh organic greens: All varieties of kale, chard, and collards ($1.99–2.99 a bundle)

Affordable, seasonal, local, organic fruits and vegetables

Good Belly liquid probiotics

Essential oils

Herbal remedies and tinctures

Shelf-stable — plant-based “milks” (they give you a discount if you buy it by the case — Mom secret)

Prepared meals — hearty portions for $8–12 (I also browse for inspiration)

The evil of all evils — brown butter chocolate chip cookies, chocolate mousse cups, and of course that sinful Chantilly cake (from Whole Foods bakery)

Trader Joe's chocolate oat milk Photo by Madalyn Cox

Cheap Trader Joe’s or Aldi Treats

Spices and extracts — Trader Joe’s has really good high-quality spices my favorites are cinnamon, smoked paprika, lemon pepper (with real lemon zest and peppercorns and umami seasoning

Plant-based milks - almond, oat, rice and soy

Eggs

A variety of sliced and specialty cheeses like feta, fontina, gruyere

Dolmas (not at Aldi)

Super creamy mango yogurt in a cute 4 pack (not at Aldi)

Dried fruit — ginger, lemon, and orange slices (not at Aldi)

Kombucha and Good Belly (now at Aldi)

Spaghetti sauces and gluten-free pasta

Reeds Ginger Beer (not at Aldi)

Dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups

Nitrate-free bacon

Lemon curd (not at Aldi)

High-quality and delicious dark chocolate for baking

Tea tree-based body wash, shampoo and conditioners

If you can’t find things at Trader Joe's, you might want to try Aldi. While the store brands are independently owned and operated — the brothers that own Trader Joe's also own Aldi. The Kitchn untangles the corporate web but in the end — it’s a win-win for us.

I personally look at Aldi as Trader Joe’s working-class cousin. Trader Joe's seems to cater to the upper-middle class with their wine and cheese selections. While both have mastered the art of removing the “ paralyzing paradox of choice ” by limiting options, Aldi sticks to the basics. You’re not going to find a whole aisle of pasta, they have the basics and you might find what you’re looking for in a specialty section. In essence, instead of comparing several different brands and varieties, you have a few or just one.

At the end of the day — you’ll still need to go to a “regular” grocery store like Acme, Shoprite, or Wegmans if want a variety of standard American brands — like Bush’s baked beans or even if you want cavitappi pasta (which I prefer for my mac and cheese).

Thank you for reading and please add some of your favorite food finds in the comments or on Twitter.