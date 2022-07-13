How to Save Money and Thrive in Tough Times

Budget-friendly tips and tricks

With gas and food prices soaring, some of us need to tighten up our budgets and save where we can. If you’re like me — you’ve already made some sacrifices, but now it’s about needs — not wants. There isn’t much room for luxuries — but here are some tips and tricks to help you get a few creature comforts while we weather this financial storm.

Tip #1: Know how much you're really spending

Make an actual budget of all your expenses and keep a spending log to see how much you’re really spending and remove the luxury items like coffee shop lattes and buying clothes you don’t actually need.

Tip #2: Plan meals based on what's on sale

Meal plan based on items on sale at the grocery store versus taking a list and risking paying extremely high prices for meat, fish, and poultry. For example, if you’re craving tuna and canned tuna is on sale — buy a couple of cans of albacore and upgrade your tuna salads. Here are some other tips for shopping at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Aldi:

Tip #3: Use and regift unused gift cards

We all have gift cards we haven't used or forgotten about. Use restaurant gift cards for the days you don’t feel like cooking, for small celebrations, or regift them. Either way, you’re not spending money you could use for bills.

Tip #4: Buy bulk, split costs, or share and swap

Buy bulk and split the cost or host a share and swap. Everybody knows someone who has way too many bottles of shampoo or pantry items. You and your friends can bring all your unopened, items and exchange or share them. You can do this with clothes, too.

Tip #5: Return unused items for store credits and use them

All of us have brand new items we've purchased or were gifted that can still be returned for store credit. I recently discovered I had $200 worth of unused, pre-pandemic Groupons for everything from spa treatments to maid services. The maid service was a gift for a friend. The vendor was unresponsive . Then, there were the businesses that closed during the pandemic. I tried to get a refund during the quarantine, but Groupon insisted that the businesses would reopen — and initially denied my request. I’m glad that they’ve changed their policies and I was able to recoup $215.00. See the proof below:

A note on in-store returns: You should read the store's return policy before you try to return or exchange items.

If you purchased the item(s) and don't have a receipt, some stores like Target can look up purchases by the credit card you used. However, that doesn't work on items you received as gifts. You will need a gift receipt because many stores don't allow returns of any kind without a receipt or after the return date. Some stores may issue a 1-time credit, reduce the value, or charge a restocking fee for items past the store's return policy date. Either way, your ID will be needed as this is how they track return scammers.

Pennyhoarder.com also has some great tips to get some extra cash by playing online games and using Rakuten for rebates. Just don’t panic. Make a plan, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

