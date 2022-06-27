My #LongCovid Story: The Virus and New Chronic Illness

Living with #LongCovid since October 2021

COVID protocols Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

My Covid Story

I started writing this story on October 5, 2021, and I’m just now mustering enough courage to finish. It has literally taken me 7 months to tell my story. Catching and living with Long COVID has been one of the most frightening, and life-altering experiences I’ve ever had since my emergency C-Section 20 years ago.

For Women’s History Month, I instinctively wrote about Dr. Susan Moore losing her battle to Covid. I’d totally forgotten about this story partially because brain fog and fatigue are #Long Covid symptoms, but it’s mostly because reliving my hospitalization is painful and depressing.

Ok here we go:

Prior to my diagnosis, I was a busy new consultant and thriving as an up-and-coming writer/blogger, writing fellow, and community leader. It seemed like all of my dreams were coming true. I went from returning to the lonely world of entrepreneurship, writing, and hosting chats on Clubhouse — to bringing my dream, concept, and 20 years of organizational development experience from ideation to implementation with the help of my online community of fellow writers and activists.

Life was moving fast, I formed some strategic partnerships that helped push my vision and mission forward to help support and create more writing opportunities for writers and editors of color.

I even thought I met the man of my dreams…

Life was good and honestly a blur of smiles, stories, interviews, and meetings… I was finally able to make enough to support myself as a writer while helping my community. It was a dream come true!

Then, it quickly started to unravel in March when literally everyone in my small family was diagnosed with Covid — except me. The first call came from my son in college. He was sick, but luckily his symptoms were mild and he quickly recovered. My aunt wasn’t so lucky she was hospitalized and almost died.

Summer 2021, Covid ripped through and ravaged my sister’s family — we barely had time to mourn when I was diagnosed in September and my sister rushed me to the hospital.

Hospitalized on oxygen Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

I was in complete isolation for an entire week because visitors weren’t allowed in the infectious disease unit. So I literally stayed in a dark, dirty room with a sliver of sunshine. My bedding was only changed once, and they only cleaned my room when I mustered enough breath to beg for housekeeping. Even then, they only swept the floors and emptied the trash in the room. I never saw them wipe down or disinfect one surface.

I actually had to remind the nurses to wear gloves or ask them to wash their hands. My monitor was broken and consistently gave inaccurate pulse/oxygen readings — which led to the daily confusion about my treatment plan and prognosis.

It was and still a nightmare. The thought of going to a hospital almost makes me cry. It took me days to get my voice back — but I was eventually released because I threatened to live-stream my poor treatment on social media.

Home

When I was released the first week of October 2021, I was told I still had the active virus and had to quarantine for a total of 21 days. I was home alone again. Thank God for my cat — because I was still sick, could barely walk or talk.

Introducing Izzy: My Covid Support Kitty and Furry Superhero- How my rescue cat rescued me

I was tested several times since and I haven’t been reinfected, but my lungs were damaged, and I developed blood clots in my legs.

I had a 2 ½ month bout of extreme insomnia with an elevated heart rate and my sense of smell has greatly diminished. I discovered I had #LongCOVID about a month after I was released from the hospital when I was still getting lightheaded and dizzy doing regular tasks like walking to and from my car to the grocery store or trying to cook a simple meal or household chores.

I normally can find some glimmer of hope and even a small bit of laughter in the worse situations, but as I literally fought for every breath and ounce of dignity and survival — Covid had temporarily snatched my innate joy and light from the smallest smile and inner chuckle.

Everyone in my family was also dealing with their diagnosis.

My sister and her children are heartbroken from grief and loss. I had and still struggle with survivor’s guilt. I made it home — but my brother-in-law didn’t.

It’s very few times you meet a person that no one has an unkind word to say about them. Everything he said or did was with sincerity and integrity. He was a selfless giver and humble spirit and now he’s gone.

It feels like torture watching someone suffer. Covid at its worse ravages your body — infiltrating and scarring the lungs. The hospital said they tried everything — but the complications won in the end.

According to Phila.gov, as of August 12, 2021, there are 159,434 new Covid cases in Philadelphia and 3,783 have died from Covid. Philadelphia is now considered “high risk of community transmission.”

When I started writing this article, I could barely speak, but I would write, and here’s my first piece since being released from the hospital:

Here is my first entry after returning to the hospital:

October 5, 2021 — Journal Entry

My first morning back to life after returning home from the hospital and everything and nothing is back to normal.

I’m exhausted I spent the night fighting to breathe and going back and forth to the bathroom. The simplest of tasks are now so big and now require my time and attention like what and when to eat, drink or watch.

I hadn’t touched my computer or barely read an email for over a week.

I haven’t smelled or tasted anything for almost 2–3 weeks

I feel like I’m returning to earth after being on another planet.

In the hospital life stands still. There’s no day or nights just time suspended between words, needles, and people. Strangers that don’t listen to us or each other. They fumble over our bodies and make educated and other guesses on who they think you are.

It’s clear that if they think you’re alone — they do don’t do very much except what they want, by my 5th day I was feeling weaker and could tell my care had reached its maximum capacity. I knew if I didn’t escape, I was going to die.

Now I’m home, hungry and tired and it’s not even 11 am.

This is my first day home and it feels good, weird, and lonely.

Sunday, October 10, 2021 — Journal Entry

I wish I could say I wasn’t scared to die alone, ashamed, and destitute, but that’s the reality for many single women — especially, Black, and brown single women in America and add on the terrifying diagnosis of Covid-19 as an older, contractor — that’s a whole new tightrope to navigate.

When you live alone or you’re a single parent, there’s no honey to give a “to-do” list or an assistant to run my errands and rearrange my schedule. It’s just me and a few family and friends who can’t help because of their own Covid related health risks and financial issues.

I am blessed to have people to offer help — but my risk of infecting others is way too high and my ongoing housing repair issues –have put me in a precarious place where I’m literally back on an island of one slowly venturing out with double masks, gloves, and other precautions not to infect anyone else.

Prior to Covid — I was working on several drafts and was researching a book about the housing crisis for the working poor in America — trying to transition out of the nightmare I currently call my temporary home. Between the serious ongoing electrical, plumbing, gas, and pest issues — now I don’t have the energy or resources to move.

I have over 10 story drafts waiting to be polished — but that was interrupted by Covid.

Unfortunately, I literally write to live now and even writing for more than hour at a time is taxing. The simplest tasks wipe me out like preparing meals and cleaning. I was sick for over a week and had become so weak living off a few spoonful’s of cereal and tea. My once plump body — has slowly started to deflate and my legs have shrunk from lack of movement.

Prior to Covid — I’d rattle off bootstrap clichés like “if you don’t work — you don’t eat” and “you just gotta work harder.”

Never in my wildest dreams would I image the possibility to sleeping in my car because I don’t have the physical strength, financial means, and other resources to help me find, safe, affordable housing and take on the daunting task of packing and moving…

When I thought about Covid — I thought about the respiratory issues. I didn’t think about how it could negatively impact every aspect in my life from simply speaking to going to the bathroom, to the mental, physical, and financial toll it’s taking on me every day.

Conclusion

As with all health disparities in Black communities, more research needs to be done, we need to know why more Black women are dying from Covid-19 and related illnesses. Harvard and Springer studies show higher state and national Covid mortality rates.

And this isn’t just a poor Black women — Dr. Susan Moore’s death shined a light on the tragedy in that she died due to her racist treatment 3 weeks after her diagnosis.

Dr. Susan Moore’s death hit home for me because after a week of isolation, and inconsistent treatment with broken equipment I could feel myself getting worse. After 12 hours of not seeing a doctor and barely seeing a nurse, I started questioning my treatment (or lack thereof) and asked to be released. The doctor sent a threatening message through the nurse saying if I left:

He would immediately stop all treatment which included oxygen, steroids, and Albuterol and he wouldn’t send a prescription for my medications — so I would totally be on my own He also threatened not to release my medical records and said he’d say that I refused treatment (a false statement — he told my sister when she asked why I was getting worse).

When I told the nurse to tell the doctor to put his threats in writing and that if he followed through I would go live on social media — she said he requested that I stay tonight and he’d properly discharge me in the morning. The nurse was upset and said she wouldn’t have cut off my oxygen, but the fact that she had to relay the doctor’s heartless and unethical message was alarming.

I knew I had to leave or I would die there. The nurse continued to check on me until her shift ended.

The next morning, I filed complaints about the doctor with the nursing supervisor (on behalf of the nurse), patient services, and the hospital administrator. They came to see me and I was released with my records, a home treatment plan, and prescriptions. I was lucky — I am blessed.

I made it home and I get to tell my story — 6 months later. Dr. Susan Moore and my beloved brother-in-law weren’t so lucky. These aren’t isolated incidents. My elderly, severely asthmatic Aunt almost died from Covid months prior when her doctor told her to go take a Tylenol and go to sleep

Luckily, she called me, and when I confronted her doctor on a 3-way call. He told me to call 911. The ER doctor said she wouldn’t have survived that night.

I’m sharing all these Covid stories and Dr. Moore’s, so people don’t think these are random or one-off experiences — these seem to be the poor standard of care for Black people in hospitals.

I’m sharing these Covid snapshots so people can understand people’s lives before, during, and after Covid.

My life 6 months later

Today, I’ve simplified my life. I walked away from one of my dreams to prioritize peace, love, healing and adjusting to a new normal. I’m slowly learning to ask for help while shedding the shame of having #LongCovid. Part of this journey is learning how to work smarter with my limited time, resources, and energy.

Secondly, I’ve learned the ugly side of illness from biased, neglectful doctors and systems to predatory opportunists that prey on weakness and how way too many people are willing to ignore (or support) it — if it benefits them.

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is everyone who offers or gets paid to “help” isn’t there to help you… They may be there to help themselves to whatever they can get. In my case, it was my intellectual property. I see my work on different platforms every day — but I choose to spend my time working as an aspiring food writer and author.

Covid can be all-consuming — so now I use my precious time maintaining, strengthening, and creating positive, productive personal and professional relationships and networks of support for me and others.

Covid has taught me the power of community and the need for more self-reflection and advocacy. If you know someone who “had” Covid check on them they could still be suffering now.

What can we do? — From my story about Dr. Moore:

Follow CDC Covid guidelines for masks and social distancing

If you can, get tested and vaccinated

Check on young and old friends and put your health first

If you can’t visit sick friends and family — call the hospital and get the name of all the doctors and nurses and get daily treatment plan updates

Make sure your relatives have a phone charger and never let more than 12 hours go by without checking on them

DON’T BE AFRAID TO GO ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND SHARE YOUR STORY -IT LITERALLY MAY SAVE A LIFE

Remember Dr. Susan Moore — #DrSusanMoore- Gone but not forgotten

Thank you for reading.

Resources:

Get Help - A Better Balance

Related Stories on News Break:

Nurses: Hospital Heroes

Originally published on Medium.com