Quick and Creamy Dairy-Free Banana Pudding

Delicious, dreamy, and diabetic-friendly banana pudding

Banana Pudding Picture courtesy of Pilsbury.com

So many people have asked me how to make creamy vegan or dairy-free desserts like banana pudding. It starts with my Oh Wee Dairy-Free Dream Cream.

I created this recipe due because of me and my family's lactose intolerance. Plato said, necessity is the mother of invention, and this mother:

"Always the one to turn lemons into lemonade, I started experimenting with soy and sugar alternatives so me and my family didn’t feel deprived of our favorite sweet, and creamy treats.

I’ve played with this recipe for over 15 years and I have to admit it’s really good. I’m not a trained chef or recipe tester, but I’ve used this base to make some serious classics and they were picky Pop-Pop and son approved." My Oh Wee Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding

Banana Pudding or Banana Pudding Pie Recipe

Ingredients

3 slightly green bananas

1 batch of Dairy-Free Dream Cream (see the recipe link above)

Your choice of vanilla wafers or Chessman cookies (saving 5–10 for topping)

Non-dairy whipped topping (optional)

How To Assemble Banana Pudding or Banana Pudding Pie

Tip #1: Choose your container — a large glass bowl, small or medium-size mason jars, or a graham cracker crust filling (I use store-bought crusts, but homemade is better):

Always start with a cookie layer (if using a crust — the bottom is the first layer) or layer whole or crumbled cookie at the bottom of your container

Cut bananas into slices and build a layer of bananas

Use a third of the Dream Cream to cover the top of the bananas.

Repeat 2 more times, adding cookies, bananas, and pudding

The last layer should be whole or crumbled cookies

You can garnish with fresh banana slices right before serving or non-dairy topping or whipped cream.

Delicious Diary-free Banana Pudding Actual recipe from the writer

Thank you for reading — let me know how it goes.