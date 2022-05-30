Organic Strawberry Recall in United States and Canada

Teressa P.

Strawberry Alert FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries purchased from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSu9k_0fuAZvwE00
fresh strawberriesPhoto by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash

Please throw away any FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries if you purchased them from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, Safeway, and other markets between March 5 — April 25, 2022, they may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. While it’s way past the expiration date, strawberries are widely used in jellies, jams, and preserves and frozen for smoothies or later use. Therefore, you may have purchased them and might still have them in your freezer or canned/preserved. If unsure, throw them out. It’s not worth the risk.

The United States FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and Canada’s Food Inspection Agency are investigating a “multistate outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States (Minnesota and California) and [parts of] Canada” potentially linked back to fresh organic strawberries.

According to Food Safety News, “If you are unsure of what brand you purchased when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing [or preparing] them, the strawberries should be thrown away.”

The FDA says that this is an ongoing investigation and may involve other foods. However, there hasn’t been a report of conventional, non-organic strawberries.

For more information on the investigation, outbreak, and a full list of grocery stores please visit FDA.gov.

Hep A is a foodborne illness and symptoms can occur 15-50 days after consumption. The FDA suggests that you see your healthcare provider if you think you’ve eaten the contaminated berries or if you develop symptoms that include fatigue, nausea, jaundice, etc. For more information about Hep A including various symptoms click on this link.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stawberries# Organic# Food Recall# Aldi# Walmart

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
817 followers

More from Teressa P.

My Amazing Macaroni and Cheese Recipe and Story

An amazing recipe that’s changed over the years — just like me. Macaroni and CheesePhoto by Priyanka Aggarwal on Unsplash. I LOVE CHEESE! All kinds of cheese from good old traditional cheddar to chevre. I love it whether it’s made from cow’s or goat’s milk. I like creamy fontina to salty and somewhat chalky feta.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

May BBQ Month: Sweet Baby Ray’s Teriyaki Sauce Remix + Top 3 BBQ Spots in PA/NJ

Quick-cooking tips and tricks - My sassy saucy twist on an Asian fav. I love BBQ. Ribs and brisket are my favorites, with a side of baked beans, coleslaw, and a good side of something potato – preferably a seasoned wedge or good ol’ macaroni and cheese.

Read full story
2 comments

May: Mental Health Awareness, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and more

Every month celebrates causes to increase awareness. May is Mental Health Awareness and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month in addition to over 40 other causes. I didn’t know about all of May’s other special days, but I was aware of:

Read full story

Funny Food Story: My Grandma’s Hungarian Goulash Was Really Homemade Beef-o-Roni

Spicy Hungarian GoulashPhoto by Ting Tian on Unsplash. I’ve been researching and writing more about food lately and remembered a funny (and somewhat embarrassing) story from college. Many moons ago, a professor suggested that our class bring a dish from another culture for our last class celebration. I loved to cook and actually cooked and occasionally made teas, tonics, and salves for friends and family. I volunteered to make Hungarian goulash and bragged that it was my Grandmother’s recipe.

Read full story
9 comments

Cooking Connections: Southern Fried Chicken Meets Shish Tawook

Shish with rice and other sidesPhoto by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash. If you’re like me and you’re fighting the over 40 battle of the bulge, you’re constantly trying to find recipes and tips to make healthy food tastier and more appealing.

Read full story

Grits: Is Quaker Cornmeal a Good Grit Substitute and Possible Polenta Proxy?

Bob's Red Mill Polenta aka Corn GritsBob's Red Mill. I love cooking, eating, and learning about food culture and recipes. However, what may surprise people is my willingness to play with some sacred soul food staples like grits.

Read full story
2 comments

Jar Salads: My Modified Greek Salad

I love a simple salad and as I said in a previous article, Greek and Caprese salads are my top summer favorites with chicken Caesar and corn and black bean, and tuna niçoise tying for 3rd.

Read full story
6 comments

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding

Dairy-free Chocolate Mocha MoussePhoto by Kisoulou on Unsplash. I consider myself a foodie, but my children and I have some special dietary needs. I’m always in search of food that’s delicious, creamy, dairy-free, and low glycemic.

Read full story
3 comments

Teas and Tonics: Modified Chai and Golden Milk Recipes

Home remedies and recipes for teas, and tasty tonics. I LOVE teas and tonics. As a child, my Grandmother tried to teach me to love herbs and used them regularly. When I got older and spent the majority of my life uninsured so teas, tonics and other natural remedies were all I had to help me.

Read full story
1 comments

Strawberry Shortcake Shortcuts using Pound Cake

5 Fast and fresh, sweet and simple semi-homemade desserts. Summer is around the corner and we all still want a sweet treat and great dessert, but we also want it fast and fruity… So here are some fun, summer favorites with some sweet and simple tricks.

Read full story
32 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:

Read full story
50 comments
Philadelphia, PA

My Happy List #1 of People, Places, and Things

Fun, free local and online resources, recipes, and more. Happiness and joy - a woman laughingPhoto by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. Philadelphia and Delaware – Every morning I try to wake up and thank God for all my blessings and list at least 10 things I’m grateful for. This helps me stay focused and centered. Oprah has her Favorite Things:

Read full story

Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more. Strawberries and dream creamPhoto by Karly Gomez on Unsplash. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Read full story
2 comments

The End of Another Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice season is almost over! Now everything from your favorite Starbucks coffee beverage to your corner bakery will no longer be seasoned, sprinkled, or swirled with this ubiquitous blend of spices.

Read full story

Recipes that use a Roux: Gravy, Pot Pie, and Macaroni

A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes. Roux-based sauces may be French, but they're also ubiquitous in American comfort food. When I think of some of my favorite, warm, hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese and pot pies - they're both made with a roux. I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux.

Read full story
5 comments

Laughter and Joy Helps Me Heal

Spend a Day With a Sister Friend and See How You Feel. Black women laughing #BlackJoyPhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. Black girl magic is real and it has healing powers. Yesterday, I spent the day with my best friend — who I call my sister. I hadn’t seen her or much of anyone else for the last couple of months due to a dangerous bout of # LongCovid-induced insomnia. I talk to her on a regular basis — but the few times I ventured out it was for food, medicine, and doctor’s appointments or she wasn’t available.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Oats: A New Twist on a Classic Breakfast Treat

Summer is almost here and if you’re like me you’re looking for ways to lose some pandemic pounds. I’m ok with my thickness, but the quarantine made things ridiculous and now I can no longer hide.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Crypto Is Making and Reclaiming American and International History

Questions and solutions involving global history, auctions, and cryptocurrency. I didn’t either until I read a Bloomberg article about how the research DAO, Abolition in Progress won a bid at Sotheby’s for a major part of American history in response to another group’s attempt to purchase a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Love & Community: People Are What’s Good In Philly’s Hood

Kids and Grands are our neighborhood’s tiny teachers and hometown heroes. There are millions of good, honest, hard-working people in “the hood”. Whether we’re cast, stuck, or temporarily dropped here on our way to “movin’ on up” like The Jeffersons- it’s the people who make the hood good.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy