Organic Strawberry Recall in United States and Canada

Strawberry Alert FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries purchased from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, etc.

fresh strawberries Photo by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash

Please throw away any FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries if you purchased them from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, Safeway, and other markets between March 5 — April 25, 2022, they may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. While it’s way past the expiration date, strawberries are widely used in jellies, jams, and preserves and frozen for smoothies or later use. Therefore, you may have purchased them and might still have them in your freezer or canned/preserved. If unsure, throw them out. It’s not worth the risk.

The United States FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and Canada’s Food Inspection Agency are investigating a “multistate outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States (Minnesota and California) and [parts of] Canada” potentially linked back to fresh organic strawberries.

According to Food Safety News, “If you are unsure of what brand you purchased when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing [or preparing] them, the strawberries should be thrown away.”

The FDA says that this is an ongoing investigation and may involve other foods. However, there hasn’t been a report of conventional, non-organic strawberries.

For more information on the investigation, outbreak, and a full list of grocery stores please visit FDA.gov.

Hep A is a foodborne illness and symptoms can occur 15-50 days after consumption. The FDA suggests that you see your healthcare provider if you think you’ve eaten the contaminated berries or if you develop symptoms that include fatigue, nausea, jaundice, etc. For more information about Hep A including various symptoms click on this link.

Thank you for reading.