May BBQ Month: Sweet Baby Ray’s Teriyaki Sauce Remix + Top 3 BBQ Spots in PA/NJ

Quick-cooking tips and tricks - My sassy saucy twist on an Asian fav

BBQ Ribs Photo by Bao Menglong on Unsplash

I love BBQ. Ribs and brisket are my favorites, with a side of baked beans, coleslaw, and a good side of something potato – preferably a seasoned wedge or good ol’ macaroni and cheese.

This article is In honor of National BBQ Month. My top 3 BBQ spots are:

Dekes - Germantown Baby Blues - West Philly/University City Smokehouse - Trenton

Going to any of these establishments is a treat, but if you're on a budget like me - you may need to make your own BBQ favorites and sometimes I crave non-traditional flavors.

While BBQ is an All-American favorite – every now and then I crave a different flavor. I love teriyaki so I wanted to share my sweet sticky remix using Sweet Baby Ray’s classic sauce as the base.

The other day I wanted some sticky teriyaki ribs bad. Back in the day, I could whip up super scrumptious, sticky teriyaki sauce for fish, beef, or chicken - but I forgot the recipe.

So being a resourceful Momma and a lover of all remixes in music and food – I came up with this teriyaki-inspired sauce using my favorite and only barbeque sauce, Sweet Baby Rays. My sassy, saucy remix is deceptively simple – because the premade sauce does most of the work.

I remembered some of the ingredients from my old teriyaki recipe, but I looked up different recipes to be on the safe side. I remembered the garlic, ginger (preferably freshly grated), honey, brown sugar, and soy sauce (which I used Braggs Amino Acids) — but some recipes called for fruit juices and corn starch.

Cornstarch wouldn’t have worked for my ribs because I wanted a sticky glaze, not a sauce to pour over chicken — so I added all the ingredients to a cup of Sweet Baby Rays sauce – a little at a time and it worked.

Now I hope the people at Sweet Baby Rays don’t get offended because they are THE ONLY BBQ sauce I use. I just needed a quick and delicious teriyaki fix. Here’s what I did:

I added all the ingredients (to taste) to a cup of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, and simmer for 5 mins on low/medium heat.

You can use the sauce as a marinade and cooking sauce.