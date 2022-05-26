Philadelphia, PA

May BBQ Month: Sweet Baby Ray’s Teriyaki Sauce Remix + Top 3 BBQ Spots in PA/NJ

Teressa P.

Quick-cooking tips and tricks - My sassy saucy twist on an Asian fav

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsrAo_0fnCOMo300
BBQ RibsPhoto by Bao Menglong on Unsplash

I love BBQ. Ribs and brisket are my favorites, with a side of baked beans, coleslaw, and a good side of something potato – preferably a seasoned wedge or good ol’ macaroni and cheese.

This article is In honor of National BBQ Month. My top 3 BBQ spots are:

  1. Dekes - Germantown
  2. Baby Blues - West Philly/University City
  3. Smokehouse - Trenton

Going to any of these establishments is a treat, but if you're on a budget like me - you may need to make your own BBQ favorites and sometimes I crave non-traditional flavors.

While BBQ is an All-American favorite – every now and then I crave a different flavor. I love teriyaki so I wanted to share my sweet sticky remix using Sweet Baby Ray’s classic sauce as the base.

The other day I wanted some sticky teriyaki ribs bad. Back in the day, I could whip up super scrumptious, sticky teriyaki sauce for fish, beef, or chicken - but I forgot the recipe.

So being a resourceful Momma and a lover of all remixes in music and food – I came up with this teriyaki-inspired sauce using my favorite and only barbeque sauce, Sweet Baby Rays. My sassy, saucy remix is deceptively simple – because the premade sauce does most of the work.

I remembered some of the ingredients from my old teriyaki recipe, but I looked up different recipes to be on the safe side. I remembered the garlic, ginger (preferably freshly grated), honey, brown sugar, and soy sauce (which I used Braggs Amino Acids) — but some recipes called for fruit juices and corn starch.

Cornstarch wouldn’t have worked for my ribs because I wanted a sticky glaze, not a sauce to pour over chicken — so I added all the ingredients to a cup of Sweet Baby Rays sauce – a little at a time and it worked.

Now I hope the people at Sweet Baby Rays don’t get offended because they are THE ONLY BBQ sauce I use. I just needed a quick and delicious teriyaki fix. Here’s what I did:

I added all the ingredients (to taste) to a cup of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, and simmer for 5 mins on low/medium heat.

You can use the sauce as a marinade and cooking sauce.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BBQ# BBQ Month# Sweet Baby Rays# Teriyaki# Food

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
766 followers

More from Teressa P.

May: Mental Health Awareness, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and more

Every month celebrates causes to increase awareness. May is Mental Health Awareness and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month in addition to over 40 other causes. I didn’t know about all of May’s other special days, but I was aware of:

Read full story

Funny Food Story: My Grandma’s Hungarian Goulash Was Really Homemade Beef-o-Roni

Spicy Hungarian GoulashPhoto by Ting Tian on Unsplash. I’ve been researching and writing more about food lately and remembered a funny (and somewhat embarrassing) story from college. Many moons ago, a professor suggested that our class bring a dish from another culture for our last class celebration. I loved to cook and actually cooked and occasionally made teas, tonics, and salves for friends and family. I volunteered to make Hungarian goulash and bragged that it was my Grandmother’s recipe.

Read full story
9 comments

Cooking Connections: Southern Fried Chicken Meets Shish Tawook

Shish with rice and other sidesPhoto by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash. If you’re like me and you’re fighting the over 40 battle of the bulge, you’re constantly trying to find recipes and tips to make healthy food tastier and more appealing.

Read full story

Grits: Is Quaker Cornmeal a Good Grit Substitute and Possible Polenta Proxy?

Bob's Red Mill Polenta aka Corn GritsBob's Red Mill. I love cooking, eating, and learning about food culture and recipes. However, what may surprise people is my willingness to play with some sacred soul food staples like grits.

Read full story
2 comments

Jar Salads: My Modified Greek Salad

I love a simple salad and as I said in a previous article, Greek and Caprese salads are my top summer favorites with chicken Caesar and corn and black bean, and tuna niçoise tying for 3rd.

Read full story
6 comments

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding

Dairy-free Chocolate Mocha MoussePhoto by Kisoulou on Unsplash. I consider myself a foodie, but my children and I have some special dietary needs. I’m always in search of food that’s delicious, creamy, dairy-free, and low glycemic.

Read full story
3 comments

Teas and Tonics: Modified Chai and Golden Milk Recipes

Home remedies and recipes for teas, and tasty tonics. I LOVE teas and tonics. As a child, my Grandmother tried to teach me to love herbs and used them regularly. When I got older and spent the majority of my life uninsured so teas, tonics and other natural remedies were all I had to help me.

Read full story
1 comments

Strawberry Shortcake Shortcuts using Pound Cake

5 Fast and fresh, sweet and simple semi-homemade desserts. Summer is around the corner and we all still want a sweet treat and great dessert, but we also want it fast and fruity… So here are some fun, summer favorites with some sweet and simple tricks.

Read full story
32 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:

Read full story
50 comments
Philadelphia, PA

My Happy List #1 of People, Places, and Things

Fun, free local and online resources, recipes, and more. Happiness and joy - a woman laughingPhoto by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. Philadelphia and Delaware – Every morning I try to wake up and thank God for all my blessings and list at least 10 things I’m grateful for. This helps me stay focused and centered. Oprah has her Favorite Things:

Read full story

Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more. Strawberries and dream creamPhoto by Karly Gomez on Unsplash. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Read full story
2 comments

The End of Another Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice season is almost over! Now everything from your favorite Starbucks coffee beverage to your corner bakery will no longer be seasoned, sprinkled, or swirled with this ubiquitous blend of spices.

Read full story

Recipes that use a Roux: Gravy, Pot Pie, and Macaroni

A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes. Roux-based sauces may be French, but they're also ubiquitous in American comfort food. When I think of some of my favorite, warm, hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese and pot pies - they're both made with a roux. I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux.

Read full story
5 comments

Laughter and Joy Helps Me Heal

Spend a Day With a Sister Friend and See How You Feel. Black women laughing #BlackJoyPhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. Black girl magic is real and it has healing powers. Yesterday, I spent the day with my best friend — who I call my sister. I hadn’t seen her or much of anyone else for the last couple of months due to a dangerous bout of # LongCovid-induced insomnia. I talk to her on a regular basis — but the few times I ventured out it was for food, medicine, and doctor’s appointments or she wasn’t available.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Oats: A New Twist on a Classic Breakfast Treat

Summer is almost here and if you’re like me you’re looking for ways to lose some pandemic pounds. I’m ok with my thickness, but the quarantine made things ridiculous and now I can no longer hide.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Crypto Is Making and Reclaiming American and International History

Questions and solutions involving global history, auctions, and cryptocurrency. I didn’t either until I read a Bloomberg article about how the research DAO, Abolition in Progress won a bid at Sotheby’s for a major part of American history in response to another group’s attempt to purchase a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Love & Community: People Are What’s Good In Philly’s Hood

Kids and Grands are our neighborhood’s tiny teachers and hometown heroes. There are millions of good, honest, hard-working people in “the hood”. Whether we’re cast, stuck, or temporarily dropped here on our way to “movin’ on up” like The Jeffersons- it’s the people who make the hood good.

Read full story
1 comments

Student Loan Payments are Due August 31, 2022 - (Article Updated)

Stressed out studentPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022. The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

Read full story

The Crown Act Passed Now It’s Time For Policy Changes in Work, Schools, and Sports -

Policies and culture need to align with the #CrownAct and end #hairdiscrimination and humiliation. Another child has been humiliated and traumatized by race-based #hair discrimination at a public sporting event. This needs to stop now!

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy