Grits: Is Quaker Cornmeal a Good Grit Substitute and Possible Polenta Proxy?

Teressa P.

Soul food sins and other tasty taboos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sucpH_0fi5K1Ve00
Bob's Red Mill Polenta aka Corn GritsBob's Red Mill

I love cooking, eating, and learning about food culture and recipes. However, what may surprise people is my willingness to play with some sacred soul food staples like grits.

While this twist on a traditional dish is based on my humble budget and Covid-related food supply issues, improvisation is also in my culinary history. My ancestors literally had to take bits and pieces and make them delicious. Naturally, when I couldn’t find grits — this was it…

I only like yellow grits — but most places don’t sell them, so I use polenta. Which some people argue are the same. Polenta is great, but it can be a little more expensive. Then, I discovered Quaker cornmeal as a substitute.

One morning I only had a little bit of polenta — so I added a few tablespoons of cornmeal, and it was fantastic with a splash of milk, a tablespoon of mascarpone cheese, and a 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese. A simply delicious and satisfactory cheese grits substitute was born.

Now I know most soul food connoisseurs and polenta purists may consider this a sin. However, according to my substitution scale (see below), exchanging cornmeal for grits is a tasty alternative, if you need a grit fix.

It’s my understanding that grits and polenta are essentially the same. The only differences are geography and sometimes grain size. Grits are a traditional American southern food with small grains and polenta grains are slightly bigger and from Italy. At the end of the day — it’s ground corn.

If you peep the picture, Bob’s Red Mill label says: “Corn grits also known as polenta”… I’ll let you argue with Bob about making the distinction. I just love a hot bowl or plate of warm grains for breakfast…

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a soul and southern food purist when it comes to banana puddings and macaroni and cheese — both have to be made from scratch with no low-fat substitutions.

But grits — aka boiled cornmeal — not so much especially if it’s a warm plate with a nice egg and sausage on top — it’s all good to me no matter the type.

Other opinions on cornmeal

I know this might be batter-fried blasphemy, but I HATE fish cooked with cornmeal with a passion. I’m strictly an Old Bay seasoning and flour dredge woman. Now, I’ve had some great cornmeal coated fish — but only when it’s fresh out the grease and that takes impeccable timing and most of the time, I get it a few minutes after, and it just doesn’t taste good then.

Substitution Scale: Cornmeal for grits
Scale 1–5: 1 worst to 5 almost perfect match

Taste: 5 — They are essentially the same and provides the perfect base to add cheese or other ingredients
Texture: 1 — Quaker cornmeal has really fine grains almost like Cream of Wheat so if you want a heavier more traditional texture — it won’t work
Overall all rating: 3.5 — I think they’re really good for a quick, cheaper substitute, but I wouldn’t serve it to any serious southern or soul food foodies. They may take offense.

Another hot breakfast tip — Creamy Nondairy Oatmeal

On the flip side — I’m addicted to oatmeal with coconut milk it’s so rich and decadent you will not miss the dairy. I make it according to instructions, but I add cinnamon and ginger to the water. Then, I finish cooking at the last minute with a few tablespoons of full-fat coconut milk. It’s a game-changer and I urge you to try it.

Happy Eating and thank you for reading another Sunday Yummies post - (originally published on Medium.com).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Grits# Food# Polenta# Food Substitutes# Soul Food

Comments / 2

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
680 followers

More from Teressa P.

Funny Food Story: My Grandma’s Hungarian Goulash Was Really Homemade Beef-o-Roni

Spicy Hungarian GoulashPhoto by Ting Tian on Unsplash. I’ve been researching and writing more about food lately and remembered a funny (and somewhat embarrassing) story from college. Many moons ago, a professor suggested that our class bring a dish from another culture for our last class celebration. I loved to cook and actually cooked and occasionally made teas, tonics, and salves for friends and family. I volunteered to make Hungarian goulash and bragged that it was my Grandmother’s recipe.

Read full story

Cooking Connections: Southern Fried Chicken Meets Shish Tawook

Shish with rice and other sidesPhoto by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash. If you’re like me and you’re fighting the over 40 battle of the bulge, you’re constantly trying to find recipes and tips to make healthy food tastier and more appealing.

Read full story

Jar Salads: My Modified Greek Salad

I love a simple salad and as I said in a previous article, Greek and Caprese salads are my top summer favorites with chicken Caesar and corn and black bean, and tuna niçoise tying for 3rd.

Read full story
6 comments

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding

Dairy-free Chocolate Mocha MoussePhoto by Kisoulou on Unsplash. I consider myself a foodie, but my children and I have some special dietary needs. I’m always in search of food that’s delicious, creamy, dairy-free, and low glycemic.

Read full story
1 comments

Teas and Tonics: Modified Chai and Golden Milk Recipes

Home remedies and recipes for teas, and tasty tonics. I LOVE teas and tonics. As a child, my Grandmother tried to teach me to love herbs and used them regularly. When I got older and spent the majority of my life uninsured so teas, tonics and other natural remedies were all I had to help me.

Read full story
1 comments

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness for a Mental Health Check-In

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness WheelSAMHSA. A few years ago, I took a wellness workshop based on SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness Wheel and it was life-changing. It had a self-assessment that asked us to write down what we were doing to maintain wellness in each category and if we weren’t we had to write an action step.

Read full story
1 comments

Strawberry Shortcake Shortcuts using Pound Cake

5 Fast and fresh, sweet and simple semi-homemade desserts. Summer is around the corner and we all still want a sweet treat and great dessert, but we also want it fast and fruity… So here are some fun, summer favorites with some sweet and simple tricks.

Read full story
32 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:

Read full story
50 comments
Philadelphia, PA

My Happy List #1 of People, Places, and Things

Fun, free local and online resources, recipes, and more. Happiness and joy - a woman laughingPhoto by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. Philadelphia and Delaware – Every morning I try to wake up and thank God for all my blessings and list at least 10 things I’m grateful for. This helps me stay focused and centered. Oprah has her Favorite Things:

Read full story

Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more. Strawberries and dream creamPhoto by Karly Gomez on Unsplash. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Read full story
2 comments

The End of Another Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice season is almost over! Now everything from your favorite Starbucks coffee beverage to your corner bakery will no longer be seasoned, sprinkled, or swirled with this ubiquitous blend of spices.

Read full story

Recipes that use a Roux: Gravy, Pot Pie, and Macaroni

A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes. Roux-based sauces may be French, but they're also ubiquitous in American comfort food. When I think of some of my favorite, warm, hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese and pot pies - they're both made with a roux. I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux.

Read full story
5 comments

Laughter and Joy Helps Me Heal

Spend a Day With a Sister Friend and See How You Feel. Black women laughing #BlackJoyPhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. Black girl magic is real and it has healing powers. Yesterday, I spent the day with my best friend — who I call my sister. I hadn’t seen her or much of anyone else for the last couple of months due to a dangerous bout of # LongCovid-induced insomnia. I talk to her on a regular basis — but the few times I ventured out it was for food, medicine, and doctor’s appointments or she wasn’t available.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Oats: A New Twist on a Classic Breakfast Treat

Summer is almost here and if you’re like me you’re looking for ways to lose some pandemic pounds. I’m ok with my thickness, but the quarantine made things ridiculous and now I can no longer hide.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Crypto Is Making and Reclaiming American and International History

Questions and solutions involving global history, auctions, and cryptocurrency. I didn’t either until I read a Bloomberg article about how the research DAO, Abolition in Progress won a bid at Sotheby’s for a major part of American history in response to another group’s attempt to purchase a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Love & Community: People Are What’s Good In Philly’s Hood

Kids and Grands are our neighborhood’s tiny teachers and hometown heroes. There are millions of good, honest, hard-working people in “the hood”. Whether we’re cast, stuck, or temporarily dropped here on our way to “movin’ on up” like The Jeffersons- it’s the people who make the hood good.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments are Due August 31, 2022 - (Article Updated)

Stressed out studentPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022. The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

Read full story

The Crown Act Passed Now It’s Time For Policy Changes in Work, Schools, and Sports -

Policies and culture need to align with the #CrownAct and end #hairdiscrimination and humiliation. Another child has been humiliated and traumatized by race-based #hair discrimination at a public sporting event. This needs to stop now!

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy