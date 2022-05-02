Teas and Tonics: Modified Chai and Golden Milk Recipes

Teressa P.

Home remedies and recipes for teas, and tasty tonics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVI0J_0fOGdRZg00
Photo by Max GrissPhoto by Max Griss on Unsplash

I LOVE teas and tonics. As a child, my Grandmother tried to teach me to love herbs and used them regularly. When I got older and spent the majority of my life uninsured so teas, tonics and other natural remedies were all I had to help me.

*The following is not medical advice or treatment suggestions. Please consult your physician before using any home remedies and do not use if you’re allergic to any ingredients.

Spice Spotlight: Star Anise: I love star anise and it doesn't hurt that it's also used in Tamiflu. I keep this in stock when I feel a cold or “bug” is brewing (tea puns are fun).

Tea, spice, and herd tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q06b_0fOGdRZg00
Infographic for herbs vs spicesHomegrownherbgarden.com
  • Check your spices and make sure they’re fresh. If they’ve lost their distinctive smell, their color has faded or they’re more than a year old, toss them and get a fresh batch.
  • Always consult your doctor to make sure that your medications don’t interact with different herbs, spices or foods you frequently eat. For example, the FDA warns that grapefruit can cause problems with some statins and blood pressure medications
  • Try to avoid using nonstick or aluminum pots when you’re brewing or steeping teas and tonics, use stainless steel or any pot that you don’t mind getting stained.
  • Herbs should be rubbed in your hands to release oils before you add them to recipes
  • Spices should be bloomed (quickly toasted or cooked in oil) when cooking

Recipes

These recipes are for small batches of 1–3 servings max. I suggest you sip on them 2–3 times a day, preferably first thing in the morning and before bed.

Chai Spice Inspired Warming Tonic

When I’m feeling like my body needs a spicy, herbal boost

Ingredients:

1 nub of freshly grated ginger (length of your thumb) or 1/2 teaspoon of dried ginger
10–15 dried cloves or 2–3 pinches of dried clove powder
5 star anise pods
1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
5 cardamom seeds or 2–3 pinches of dried cardamom powder
A pinch of nutmeg or 2–3 grates from a rasp
32 ozs of filtered water
Sweetener of your choice

Boil for 1 minute and let simmer on low for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature and pour contents in a clean, sterile jar or covered glass container, and let it steep in the refrigerator overnight or a maximum of 24 hours. Strain and consume within 2–3 days in the refrigerator.

You can drink it immediately, but it won’t be as strong.

Quick Golden Milk Remix

Add 1/2 cup of Warming Tea Tonic to 2 cups of plant-based milk
Bring to boil with 1 tsp of turmeric — steep for 5 minutes
Cool and drink warm with honey or sweetener of your choice

*I’ve tried it with a packet of hot cocoa mix and it was yummy -

Other notes

Both of these brews can be turned into a simple syrup and diluted with hot water.

Salt Water

Another simple mixture is saline—saltwater. It’s really good if you have dental problems and gum issues. I keep a jar of saline in my bathroom and use it as a pre-brush rinse every day.

Because of potential parasites and contaminants in tap water, I strongly suggest that you buy sterilized saline solution for oral use and don’t use tap water. I’d even boil filtered or distilled water if I need to make a homemade saline solution for an oral rinse.

NEVER use unsterilized water in a Neti pot.

Here are the CDC’s instructions on how to sterilize water:

Making Water Safe in an Emergency

Thank you for reading -

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Teas# Tonics# Home Remedies# Herbs# Spice Blends

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
580 followers

More from Teressa P.

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding or Mousse

Dairy-free Chocolate Mocha MoussePhoto by Kisoulou on Unsplash. I consider myself a foodie, but my children and I have some special dietary needs. I’m always in search of food that’s delicious, creamy, dairy-free, and low glycemic.

Read full story
1 comments

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness for a Mental Health Check-In

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness WheelSAMHSA. A few years ago, I took a wellness workshop based on SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness Wheel and it was life-changing. It had a self-assessment that asked us to write down what we were doing to maintain wellness in each category and if we weren’t we had to write an action step.

Read full story
1 comments

Strawberry Shortcake Shortcuts using Pound Cake

5 Fast and fresh, sweet and simple semi-homemade desserts. Summer is around the corner and we all still want a sweet treat and great dessert, but we also want it fast and fruity… So here are some fun, summer favorites with some sweet and simple tricks.

Read full story
32 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:

Read full story
50 comments
Philadelphia, PA

My Happy List #1 of People, Places, and Things

Fun, free local and online resources, recipes, and more. Happiness and joy - a woman laughingPhoto by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. Philadelphia and Delaware – Every morning I try to wake up and thank God for all my blessings and list at least 10 things I’m grateful for. This helps me stay focused and centered. Oprah has her Favorite Things:

Read full story

Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more. Strawberries and dream creamPhoto by Karly Gomez on Unsplash. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Read full story
2 comments

The End of Another Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice season is almost over! Now everything from your favorite Starbucks coffee beverage to your corner bakery will no longer be seasoned, sprinkled, or swirled with this ubiquitous blend of spices.

Read full story

Recipes that use a Roux: Gravy, Pot Pie, and Macaroni

A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes. Roux-based sauces may be French, but they're also ubiquitous in American comfort food. When I think of some of my favorite, warm, hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese and pot pies - they're both made with a roux. I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux.

Read full story
5 comments

Laughter and Joy Helps Me Heal

Spend a Day With a Sister Friend and See How You Feel. Black women laughing #BlackJoyPhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. Black girl magic is real and it has healing powers. Yesterday, I spent the day with my best friend — who I call my sister. I hadn’t seen her or much of anyone else for the last couple of months due to a dangerous bout of # LongCovid-induced insomnia. I talk to her on a regular basis — but the few times I ventured out it was for food, medicine, and doctor’s appointments or she wasn’t available.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Oats: A New Twist on a Classic Breakfast Treat

Summer is almost here and if you’re like me you’re looking for ways to lose some pandemic pounds. I’m ok with my thickness, but the quarantine made things ridiculous and now I can no longer hide.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Crypto Is Making and Reclaiming American and International History

Questions and solutions involving global history, auctions, and cryptocurrency. I didn’t either until I read a Bloomberg article about how the research DAO, Abolition in Progress won a bid at Sotheby’s for a major part of American history in response to another group’s attempt to purchase a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Love & Community: People Are What’s Good In Philly’s Hood

Kids and Grands are our neighborhood’s tiny teachers and hometown heroes. There are millions of good, honest, hard-working people in “the hood”. Whether we’re cast, stuck, or temporarily dropped here on our way to “movin’ on up” like The Jeffersons- it’s the people who make the hood good.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments are Due August 31, 2022 - (Article Updated)

Stressed out studentPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022. The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

Read full story

The Crown Act Passed Now It’s Time For Policy Changes in Work, Schools, and Sports -

Policies and culture need to align with the #CrownAct and end #hairdiscrimination and humiliation. Another child has been humiliated and traumatized by race-based #hair discrimination at a public sporting event. This needs to stop now!

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy