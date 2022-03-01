Large Russian Troops Continue to Advance in Kyiv

Satellite images revealed a massive group of armored vehicles traveling through the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday while residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, were being bombarded with Russian artillery fire.

Lengthy Monday night talks aimed at ending the conflict, now on its sixth day, only generated an agreement to keep proceeding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an escalated shelling duty on him aimed to compel him into concessions.

Terekhov mentioned the former Opera and Ballet Theatre and a government building, which were damaged in the war. Transformers in the exposed locations of Kyiv was also shattered, cutting off the power to a large portion of the city. Food supplies and medical supplies were threatened by shelling, and the shelling had stalled attempts to provide them with supplies.

As the large Russian troops advance through Kyiv, the Ukrainian government pleads for help from the international community. The United States and NATO have both condemned Russia's actions but have not yet decided on a course of action.

Russia's military operations have been stalled by the opposition on the ground and an unexpected lack of success in dominating the airspace. Russia is also largely isolated by international condemnation and possibly severe international economic sanctions.

Russian troops have been making advances into Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has been fighting, but they are heavily outnumbered and outgunned. So far, the Russian advance has been successful, and they have taken control of several critical areas in Kyiv. This could be the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

# Ukraine# russia invasion# russia# war# nato

