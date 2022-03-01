Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Over "Ceasefire"

Ceasefire talk amongst attack Yahoo Free To Share

Since the attack last week, Russia & Ukraine met Monday for their first talks, delegates from the capital, Kyiv, demanded an immediate "ceasefire."

On Monday, Western economic sanctions against Moscow had significant consequences, as the ruble reached its record low, and the Russian Central Bank increased interest rates to over 20 percent.

The sanctions meant to change the operation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were to stop the approximately 100,000 Russian soldiers believed to be inside of Ukrainian territory.

Western governments and the Ukrainian government believe that Russian forces were able to ensnare numerous Ukrainian cities despite efforts to guard the capital of Kyiv and the second-largest city, Kharkiv, over the weekend.

Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be high alert after calling the West's precautionary measures an "unfriendly" surprise.

Putin says that Russia's defending separatists in eastern Ukraine are justified.

The Ukrainians have been fighting for nearly a decade in a conflict that has claimed over 14,000 lives.

What Does This Mean For The West & America?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has been trying to regain its status as a world power. Its actions in Ukraine have shown that it is not afraid to use military force to achieve its goals.

This has caused concern in the West, especially in the United States. Some people are wondering what this means for the future of the West and America.

Some believe that Russia is trying to re-establish the Soviet Union and poses a threat to the West. Others believe that Russia is just trying to protect its interests in Ukraine and that there is no reason to be concerned.

The truth is that nobody knows what Russia's intentions are. However, it is clear that Russia is a powerful country with a lot of influence globally, and we should take its actions seriously.