Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Over "Ceasefire"

Tenza NFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iyTw_0eRFqQKv00
Ceasefire talk amongst attackYahoo Free To Share

Since the attack last week, Russia & Ukraine met Monday for their first talks, delegates from the capital, Kyiv, demanded an immediate "ceasefire."

On Monday, Western economic sanctions against Moscow had significant consequences, as the ruble reached its record low, and the Russian Central Bank increased interest rates to over 20 percent.

The sanctions meant to change the operation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were to stop the approximately 100,000 Russian soldiers believed to be inside of Ukrainian territory.

Western governments and the Ukrainian government believe that Russian forces were able to ensnare numerous Ukrainian cities despite efforts to guard the capital of Kyiv and the second-largest city, Kharkiv, over the weekend.

Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be high alert after calling the West's precautionary measures an "unfriendly" surprise.

Putin says that Russia's defending separatists in eastern Ukraine are justified.

The Ukrainians have been fighting for nearly a decade in a conflict that has claimed over 14,000 lives.

What Does This Mean For The West & America?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has been trying to regain its status as a world power. Its actions in Ukraine have shown that it is not afraid to use military force to achieve its goals.

This has caused concern in the West, especially in the United States. Some people are wondering what this means for the future of the West and America.

Some believe that Russia is trying to re-establish the Soviet Union and poses a threat to the West. Others believe that Russia is just trying to protect its interests in Ukraine and that there is no reason to be concerned.

The truth is that nobody knows what Russia's intentions are. However, it is clear that Russia is a powerful country with a lot of influence globally, and we should take its actions seriously.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# russia# ukraine# ceasefire# peace# war

Comments / 0

Published by

NFT is the future. I'm excited about everything NFT related!

Stratford, NJ
277 followers

More from Tenza NFT

The Ukrainian Government Alleges Russia of Inhumane Attack

Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the I.C. (International Court) accusing Moscow of planning genocide and asking the International Court to intervene to stop the invasion and ordered Russia to pay reparations, the court alleged Sunday.

Read full story
22 comments

Ukrainians Refugee Count Tops 1 Million

As the hostilities in eastern Ukraine drag into the 15th year, over 1 million people have fled eastern Ukraine. This is the fastest mass evacuation this century. Russian military forces created tensions in Kharkiv and blockaded two strategic seaports.

Read full story

Large Russian Troops Continue to Advance in Kyiv

Satellite images revealed a massive group of armored vehicles traveling through the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday while residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, were being bombarded with Russian artillery fire.

Read full story
24 comments

137 Civilians, Soldiers Loss To Russian Attack!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 137 people had lost their lives after Russian forces invaded his country. Zelensky says that their recent claims about Russian military targets are inaccurate because Russian warplanes have also attacked civilian sites.

Read full story
28 comments

Hennessey teams up with patron to offer NFT Spirits Via Blockbar

The NFT public blockchain market generated over $23 billion in 2021, according to the 2021 Dapp Industry Report. That’s billions with a capital “B.” A great deal more extensive than its predecessor, the report stated that in 2020 the marketplace had only generated over $100 million in trading volume.

Read full story

The NFT Project that is storming the NBA

By now, you may have heard about NFTs and perhaps even seen that a few hoopers have dabbled in various projects. But no single project has taken the NBA by storm quite like this one.

Read full story
1 comments

Julian Assange and Crypto-Artist Pak are working on a top-priority NFT project

The anonymous crypto artist Pak is teaming up with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange for an AES-256 token project titled "Censored," to be released on February 7. Julian Assange's lawyers have scheduled a date in the High Court in Britain to look at its upcoming request to reexamine Assange's extradition case.

Read full story

GameStop is expected to launch an ETH marketplace later this year

GameStop is launching an NFT marketplace and over $100 million investment pool for NFT creators. A North American retail business is partnering with an Australian startup firm called Immutable.

Read full story

Cameo Pass: Cameo Has joined the NFT world

Everyone from Lamborghini to Twitter is dipping their toes in the cool, enticing waters of the internet 3-degrees, with varying degrees of success. Now, Cameo has joined the club.

Read full story
1 comments

Pixel Vault dishes out $100 million in funding in a desire to build an NFT empire

The universe of NFTs is strange, incomprehensible, and entrancing. Critics identify a distinct section filled with promote-minded hucksters who attempt to destroy traditional content.

Read full story

How FinTech Can Help Promote Well-Being in 2022

Now is the time for FinTech to make some improvements in people's health and lifestyles. Financial technology makes people's lives easier, simpler, and less stressful. FinTech is particularly helpful for cutting stress and making people healthier.

Read full story

Gold Leaps 1% as the Dollar dips after Powell testimony

Gold is a valuable resource. Known for its beauty and rarity, gold has been used by people worldwide for generations. It is a thing of value, long considered to have intrinsic worth beyond what it could produce from the earth.

Read full story
2 comments

Bob Saget, Famed & Beloved comedian of ‘Full House’, Passes Away at 65

Yet another tragic celebrity death happens. Bob Saget, who brought humor and love to homes through his work as a comedian and actor, had passed away. He was 65 years old. The police confirmed they found the body in an Orlando-area hotel room on Sunday, February 24.

Read full story

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor Passes Away At 94

Sidney Poitier, whose elegant and noble onscreen personas made him Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor, has passed away. He was 94.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Winter Storms In Kentucky Lead To 75 Cars Being Piled Up On Interstate 64

Authorities shut down Interstate 64 in southern Kentucky for hours on Thursday as a winter storm battered the region, and a massive pile-up of vehicles remained stranded in the roadway.

Read full story
Georgia State

Steve Spurrier Believes Georgia Will Beat Alabama In A National Championship Rematch

Florida State's defense had so many hits on Florida's Danny Wuerffel in their 1996 regular-season game that Wuerffel's older brother couldn't even watch. FSU was disqualified six times by No. 1 Florida during the 24-21 loss to the No. 2 Seminoles on Nov. 30, 1996.

Read full story
1 comments

Betty White Was An Animal Activist: Bless Her For Her Caring Heart

Betty White remained a charming actress, but the lifelong love of animals was one of her boldest and enduring acts of kindness. In her 2011 book “Betty & Friends,” Betty had written that her parents' “were genuine animal nuts, and I am eternally grateful that they have passed much of that passion on to me.”

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy