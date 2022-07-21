Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Breaks Up With Her Coach

Naomi Osaka with coach Wim Fissette photo source: AP

Naomi Osaka and Wim Fissette have amicably ended their three-year-long collaboration. It was announced in a statement made by the former coach, who declared that it was a privilege to work with a player of such caliber.

Fissette has been Naomi's full-time coach since 2019, playing a major role in helping her win her third and fourth Grand Slam titles.

In a touching message on Instagram, Fissette wrote:

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and watch her grow into the champion she has become. She inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and speak up for what she believed in. It was amazing to be a part of this journey. Thank you. I wish you all the best and look forward to the next challenge for me.”

Naomi is the latest of five world number one players Fissette has coached, with the others being Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. That's quite an impressive list of clients! One has to wonder which up-and-commer he will be training next.

In the last year, Naomi has played much less frequently for various reasons, the main one being her mental health. She also missed the 2022 Wimbledon Championships; however, she has announced her plans to play every possible week on the North American hard court tour, starting with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. At the moment, it is not clear who will be her new coach, or if she'll even have one for San Jose, but we're wishing her all the best!