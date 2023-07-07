Weekly Construction Updates in East Tennessee: Lane Closures and Delays to Expect

Motorists in Blount County should be aware of possible temporary lane closures on US 411/SR 33 between Loudon County Line and Calderwood Highway. The closures may occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. as part of a resurfacing project. Drivers should expect workers present, potential delays, and exercise extreme caution in the area.

In Campbell County, on I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 147 and 157, motorists should also be alert for possible lane closures. These closures may occur nightly on Sundays through Thursdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as part of a resurfacing project. Drivers should expect workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution.

Another project in Campbell County is taking place on US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville. Temporary lane closures may occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as part of a signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, potential delays, and exercise extreme caution.

Motorists traveling on SR 63 in Campbell County between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane should also be aware of possible temporary lane closures. These closures may occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as part of a construction project. Drivers should expect slowed or stopped traffic, potential delays, and use extreme caution.

In Carter County, motorists on SR 67 at SR 37 should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as part of a signal upgrade project. Workers will be present, and drivers should anticipate potential delays and exercise extreme caution.

These are just a few of the projects and potential lane closures in the Tennessee area. Motorists are advised to stay alert, expect changed conditions, and use extreme caution when traveling through construction areas. For more information on specific projects, visit the Tennessee Department of Transportation's website.