Ian Munsick's "Me and a Fiddle EP" Takes Country Music Back to Its Roots

Ian Munsick, a country music artist, feels most comfortable when playing his fiddle. He recently released the "Me and a Fiddle EP," featuring stripped-down versions of five songs from his album White Buffalo. Munsick believes that country music is best when it is simplified to just a voice and one instrument, or maybe two if there's a fiddle involved.

The EP takes listeners back to Munsick's childhood living room in Wyoming, where he first fell in love with songwriting. One of the album's tracks, "Long Live Cowgirls," a duet with Cody Johnson, has surpassed 100 million streams and achieved Gold certification.