Bill Anderson: Celebrating a Legendary Career as the Longest-Serving Opry Member

Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson will be celebrated as the longest-serving Opry member in the show's history on July 22. Anderson, a renowned songwriter and performer, has been a member of the Opry family since July 15, 1961, surpassing the tenure of past member Herman Crook.

The celebration will feature performances by Anderson, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jeannie Seely, Ricky Skaggs, and others.