Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Set to Thrill Fans at Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman

Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent and her band, The Rage, will be headlining at the Ryman Auditorium on July 13. The show is part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman series.

Vincent, known as the "Queen of Bluegrass," will be joined by opening act The Kody Norris Show. They will perform classic favorites as well as new songs from Vincent's upcoming album.

Vincent describes performing at the Ryman as a remarkable experience and invites the audience to be a part of it. Her latest single, "The City of New Orleans," will be released on July 14. The single and upcoming project were inspired by the theme of "destinations."

