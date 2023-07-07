Maddie & Tae's "Heart They Didn't Break": A Song of True Friendship and Resilience

Country duo Maddie & Tae have released a new track called "Heart They Didn't Break." The song, written by Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus, and Ryan Beaver, explores the theme of true friendship during times of heartbreak.

Maddie & Tae take turns on lead vocals and showcase their signature harmonies. The song is produced by Corey Crowder. The duo expressed that their friendship has been crucial in navigating various phases of life, and they believe the song captures that sentiment beautifully.