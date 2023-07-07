Brad Paisley Delights 250,000 Fans at Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing!" July 4 Event

Brad Paisley headlined Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing!" July 4 event in downtown, performing for over 250,000 fans. Despite a brief delay caused by a passing storm, Paisley delivered a high-energy concert that featured his hits and his new song "So Many Summers."

The event included special guests such as Dan Tyminski, Jerry Douglas, Kelleigh Bannen, and Joe Bonamassa. The highlight of the evening was the country's largest July 4th fireworks show, synchronized to live music from the Nashville Symphony.

This marked Paisley's second time headlining the event, making him the only artist to be invited back. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC) is donating $1 from the sale of each event t-shirt to The Store.