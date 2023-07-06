Lizzette Reynolds Takes Office as Tennessee Commissioner of Education: A Leader with a Strong Background in Education

Tennessee Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5rEJ_0nI4qVAY00

Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds has been sworn in as the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education, effective July 1. Reynolds has a strong background in education, including experience in school choice, assessment and accountability, college and career pathways, and education policy. She is excited to serve Tennessee's families and hopes to continue the great work already happening for children in the state.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Tennessee

971 followers

More from Tennessee Updates

Nashville, TN

MNPD Aims for Maximum State Grant to Bolster School Safety Initiatives

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is in the process of finalizing a state grant request valued at a significant amount. This grant is intended to support the funding of school resource officers (SROs) in various public middle and high schools. The new state grant program provides for law enforcement bodies to apply for a specific grant amount per public school that will be staffed with a fulltime SRO in the upcoming academic year. The MNPD’s 60 SROs are expected to staff numerous middle and high schools.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Downtown Kingsport Boasts Over 1,800 Parking Spaces: A Guide to Free Parking Options

Downtown Kingsport, consisting of 44 blocks, offers ample parking facilities with over 1,800 spaces available across various locations such as curbside parking, 11 public parking lots, and the parking garage on Shelby Street. The Downtown Kingsport Association assures that despite the unavailability of premium, front-door parking at all times, the downtown region is well-equipped with free, public parking lots conveniently located around the area.

Read full story
Henry County, TN

Former Paris School District Coordinator Charged with Misappropriation of Funds and Official Misconduct

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has indicted Allyson Palmer, the former Early Learning Coordinator for the Paris Special School District (PSSD) in Henry County, following an investigation. Palmer was found to have misappropriated at least $7,383.47 from both the PSSD and the W.G. Rhea Elementary School parent teacher organization (PTO). This included unauthorized personal purchases totaling $6,226.47 using her district-issued Walmart credit card. The items purchased included cosmetic products, holiday gift wrap, gift cards, energy drink mixes, and outdoor goods.

Read full story
Cleveland, TN

Amaero International Limited Invests $54.9M in First US Facility, Creating 105 Jobs in Tennessee

Australian and ASX-Listed titanium powder producer, Amaero International Limited, is investing $54.9 million to establish its first U.S. facility in Tennessee. The project will involve creating a manufacturing, research, and development (R&D) center as well as a global corporate headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee. This move is expected to create 105 new jobs in Bradley County.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink to Join Memphis Light Gas and Water as Vice President

The Chief Legal Officer of the City of Memphis, Jennifer Sink, is set to leave her position, effective July 14, 2023. Her next role will be as Vice President and General Counsel at Memphis Light Gas and Water, a local company. Sink's tenure as Chief Legal Officer, which began in January 2020, came after she served as the Deputy Director of the Legal Division for four years.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dan + Shay Release New Single 'Save Me The Trouble' from Upcoming Album 'Bigger Houses'

Three-time Grammy winners Dan + Shay have returned with fresh music, their first release after a challenging period. The duo shared their recent experiences through a short film, "The Drive," where they reflect on their triumphs and struggles. Their new single, "Save Me The Trouble," is the first release from their upcoming fifth studio album, "Bigger Houses," which is co-produced by band member Dan Smyers and will be released worldwide on September 15th through Warner Music Nashville. In addition to the lead single, the duo also released two other songs from the album, "Heartbreak On The Map" and "Bigger Houses," with official music videos for all three available.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Old Country Song": Whey Jennings' New Single Marks a Milestone in Career and Personal Journey

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings has premiered his new song and video "Old Country Song". The track, which became digitally available on July 14, is a collaboration between Jennings, his country music friends, and co-writer Wes Shipp. The music video features cameos from Jesse Keith Whitley, Creed Fisher, and John Paycheck. Jennings expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, noting the longstanding friendships and fortunate circumstances that brought them together.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Public Invitation for Feedback on Construction Project's Potential Impact on Air Pollution

A construction permit and/or a synthetic minor operating permit application has been submitted to the Metro Public Health Department's Air Pollution Control Division. The application is related to a project requiring public notification and a 30-day comment period as per the Metropolitan Code of Laws.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Strategic Approaches to Launching a Successful Venture in the Mining Industry

Embarking on a venture into the mining industry necessitates comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the market, along with substantial capital and a high level of expertise. The industry, despite its challenges, can be rewarding if navigated with the right strategy and approach. It is essential to conduct thorough research on the industry, understand the market, and analyze the demand for products before investing. This will enable potential investors to identify the key market players and develop strategies to penetrate the market.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Five Essential Steps to Launching a Successful Construction Business

Starting a construction business from scratch is an exciting yet challenging undertaking. Success in this endeavor necessitates careful planning and execution. The following guide provides five essential tips to help you establish a successful construction business. Developing a comprehensive business plan, obtaining necessary licenses and certifications, building a strong supply network, investing in the right equipment, and prioritizing safety and risk management are all part of this process.

Read full story
Franklin, TN

Franklin Police Department Seeking Candidates for School Crossing Guard Position

The Franklin Police Department is looking for eligible candidates for the role of School Crossing Guard. The part-time role involves ensuring pedestrian safety and managing traffic flow in school zones.

Read full story
Fairview, TN

Fairview Board of Commissioners to Discuss Parks Master Plan and Other Resolutions in July 20, 2023 Meeting

The City of Fairview Board of Commissioners is set to convene for a work session and a regular meeting on July 20, 2023. The work session revolves around the discussion of the City of Fairview Parks Master Plan. The regular meeting, scheduled to occur an hour later, includes the routine protocol such as roll call, approval of the agenda, public announcements, and staff comments among other matters.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Downtown Kingsport Streets to Temporarily Close for Fun Fest 2023 Parade Preparations

Several downtown streets in Kingsport will be temporarily shut down on Friday for the Fun Fest 2023 parade. The procession begins on Clinchfield Street and continues to Center Street, Sullivan Street, and then back to Clinchfield Street. To allow for parade preparation, Clinchfield Street from Market Street to Clay Street will be closed by 8 a.m.

Read full story
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville Cracks Down on Illegal Short-Term Vacation Rentals Amid Surge

The city of Hendersonville, Tennessee, is cracking down on illegal short-term vacation rentals. This is due to a surge in such rentals across the city, particularly in lake homes, fueled by the growing popularity of vacation rental apps and websites. According to a city ordinance from 2016, short-term vacation rentals, defined as rentals for less than 30 days, are only permitted in specified zones of the city. Rentals outside these zones are considered illegal.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Ongoing Roadwork Projects in East Tennessee: Expect Potential Delays and Lane Closures from July 13-19, 2023

The text outlines various roadwork projects taking place in different counties, including Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Hancock, Jefferson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Union, and Washington. The roadwork projects include resurfacing, construction, signal upgrades and barrier removals. These projects are causing temporary lane closures and motorists are advised to expect potential delays and use extreme caution in these areas. Workers will be present and traffic conditions may change due to the ongoing work.

Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Upcoming Smartway ITS Installation and Resurfacing Projects to Cause Nightly Lane Closures in Middle Tennessee, July 13-19, 2023

The installation of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231, which will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., will involve alternating lane closures for the installation of guardrails. In addition, the resurfacing of I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to Coffee County Line will require alternating lane closures for paving and pavement marking activities. Similar works will also be performed on I-40 across various counties, including the repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River, and the resurfacing of various sections of the interstate. These works will also involve nightly lane closures and will entail a range of tasks, including the milling of existing asphalt, marking locations for deck repairs, and the installation of lane shifts for weekend closure.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

VernFest: Max T. Barnes Organizes Musical Tribute to Vern Gosdin's Legacy

Songwriter Max T. Barnes is organizing VernFest, a celebration of Vern Gosdin, at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville. The event is a tribute to Gosdin's musical legacy, featuring guest performances from artists such as Johnny Rodriguez, Ken Mellons, and Linda Davis.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Irish Singer-Songwriter Mick Flannery Joins John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, Announces New Album and Tour

Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery has joined John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, becoming the first international artist to join the record label. He also announced a fall tour starting on September 21 at the annual Americanafest. Flannery expressed his excitement and disbelief about releasing his latest album on Prine's label, acknowledging the trust put in him by those close to Prine. He noted his longstanding admiration for Prine's songs and stated he will never forget this moment.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Parmalee Marks a Decade of Grand Ole Opry Performances, Recalls Early Struggles and Triumphs

Parmalee, a country band with three #1 singles to their name, celebrated a decade of appearances at the Grand Ole Opry with a three-song set. The group kicked off their performance with their latest hit “Girl In Mine," and proceeded to perform “Take My Name,” Billboard’s Most Played Country Song of 2022, and their first chart-topping single, “Carolina.”

Read full story
Tennessee State

AGs Skrmetti and Kobach Lead Coalition to Combat Racial Discrimination in Fortune 100 Companies

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach have taken the lead on a 13-state coalition aimed at raising awareness of laws that prohibit racially discriminatory practices in employment and contracting among Fortune 100 companies. The coalition has written a letter to the leaders of each company on the Fortune 100 list, highlighting the recent Supreme Court ruling against race-based preferences and quotas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy