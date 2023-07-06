Lizzette Reynolds Takes Office as Tennessee Commissioner of Education: A Leader with a Strong Background in Education

Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds has been sworn in as the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education, effective July 1. Reynolds has a strong background in education, including experience in school choice, assessment and accountability, college and career pathways, and education policy. She is excited to serve Tennessee's families and hopes to continue the great work already happening for children in the state.

