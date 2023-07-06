Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Attacker of Woman on Hicks Road

A woman was attacked in a church parking lot on Hicks Road by a man armed with a knife. The victim, a church member, was alone with her child at the time. The attacker tried to remove her clothes but she fought back and he fled into nearby woods.
The suspect is described as a white man with long blonde hair and a beard, wearing a dark flannel shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers. Police efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0