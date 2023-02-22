Houston Brewery Founded by NASA Employees Wins Big at Statewide Beer Awards

True Anomaly Brewing, a Houston-based brewery founded by former NASA employees, has won the 2023 Brewery of the Year award at the Texas Craft Brewer's Cup, a prestigious national beer award competition by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

Photo by Amie Johnson on Unsplash

Not only did the brewery win the top award, but they also won three gold medals for their brews Small Giant, Aurora 7, and Sea of Waves, and two silver medals for their brews Sixteen Suns and Moonbow. True Anomaly Brewing is known for their unique and experimental wild, sour, and funky beers, which also received recognition at the competition.

CEO and co-founder Michael Duckworth is thrilled with the award and sees it as a testament to the quality and creativity of Houston beers.

"We started as a small business in 2019 with the hopes of creating unique and delicious beers that were inspired by our love of exploration. After five years and a lot of hard work, we are thrilled to be recognized as Brewery of the Year, especially within such a competitive industry, and see this as a testament to the quality and creativity of Houston beers." he said.

The Texas Craft Brewer's Cup is an annual statewide professional beer competition that received over 852 entries from more than 147 Texas breweries this year. Out of all the entries, True Anomaly Brewing was recognized with six awards, making their achievement particularly noteworthy.

True Anomaly Brewing has set itself apart as a leader in the craft beer industry, thanks to their unique concepts and high-quality beer. The brewery's founders were inspired by their involvement in the space industry and have named their beers after various space exploration concepts.

With this win, the brewery is now expanding its operations by opening a second Houston location later in the year, which will serve as the brewery's production headquarters and feature a new taproom with a kitchen, coffee bar, and event space.

Your Thoughts

True Anomaly Brewing has come a long way since its founding in 2019, and this recognition shows that their hard work and dedication to creating unique and delicious beers has paid off.

What do you think of True Anomaly Brewing's win at the Texas Craft Brewer's Cup? Let us know your thoughts.