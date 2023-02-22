Marilyn Monroe and Zeblocks Launch Revolutionary NFT Art Project

The Marilyn Monroe Estate and Zeblocks, a renowned artist duo, are launching a new NFT project that is set to revolutionize the world of digital art. The project, called Modern Muse, is a generative art NFT by the artist Zeblocks that will be available for purchase on OpenSea on February 23, 2023.

Photo by MARIOLA GROBELSKA on Unsplash

Zeblocks, who are known for their three successful generative art collections, have established themselves as leaders in the NFT space. They are thrilled to work on such an iconic and beloved figure as Marilyn Monroe.

"Her timeless beauty, undeniable talent, and enduring legacy continue to captivate and inspire generations, and we are honored to play a role in preserving and sharing her story with the modern world." said Zeblocks.

The innovative approach of the project, combined with the enduring appeal of Marilyn Monroe, makes this project highly anticipated in the NFT world.

Modern Muse is not just for NFT collectors and enthusiasts, but for anyone interested in learning more about NFTs and the timeless icon, Marilyn Monroe. This project aims to onboard new members to the NFT community by allowing NFTs to be purchased with a credit card, providing a new and exciting way for people to experience and interact with digital art.

The project is launching with a mint pass on OpenSea, which guarantees one mint for the Modern Muse: Marilyn Monroe x Zeblocks on-chain generative art drop to follow. The collection size will be 3333, so act fast if you want to own a piece of this groundbreaking project.

Your Thoughts

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Modern Muse project?

Are you excited to see Marilyn Monroe's legacy continue in the digital world? Let us know in the comments.