Anonymous tips from students prevent school shooting in North Carolina

Students recently prevented a tragedy from happening in Elkin City, North Carolina when they used the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) to report a student's violent plan for a mass school shooting attack.

The Sandy Hook Promise's National Crisis Center received multiple anonymous tips and quickly worked with district officials and local authorities to uncover the direct threat. Thanks to the students' quick action, the district shut down all schools for further investigation, and an arrest was made.

The Say Something program was created by Sandy Hook Promise to empower students to act on what they see and hear in order to help others and prevent tragedies.

By teaching students the warning signs and providing them with a way to make anonymous reports, violence can effectively be prevented. The program has been incredibly successful, with SS-ARS responding to over 171,000 tips, averting at least 14 credible school shooting attacks, and saving more than 400 young lives from suicide.

"I'm grateful to the students who likely saved many lives with their courageous actions," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder, and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, whose own child, Dylan, was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

"Students are often the first to know when there is cause for safety concerns. By encouraging more students to learn the warning signs, empowering them to speak up and giving them an easy, anonymous way to 'say something,' we can prevent more tragedies from happening."

This event serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior and the value of programs like Say Something.

