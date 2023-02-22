Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announces over $10 million in bonuses for team members

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced yesterday that over $10 million in bonuses will be given to their team members as a token of gratitude for their outstanding service.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Thousands of employees from both union and non-union groups will be receiving a share of the bonus, and some lucky ones were awarded cash and prizes of up to $20,000.

This announcement is no surprise, as Hard Rock has been consistently named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes for seven years straight. The company has also pledged a $100 million investment to increase the salaries of their U.S. workforce, with the wage increase significantly impacting 95 job classifications, including jobs in Atlantic City.

Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen was joined by Hard Rock Atlantic City Partners Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli Jr., and Michael Jingoli to unveil a combination of capital improvements geared towards creating an even greater guest experience.

This initiative is part of the Fifth Anniversary Celebration that will bring the largest entertainment lineup in the five-year history of Hard Rock through an investment of over $30 million in entertainment to attract world-class talent for shows at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the leading entertainment venue in the market.

The casino resort has also announced its 2023 performances, which include top talent such as Sting, Keith Urban, Janet Jackson, and Pitbull, among others.

Jim Allen and George Goldhoff, the newly-appointed President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, promised that more top talent entertainment announcements would be coming in the near future.

The main focus of the Town Hall events, however, was to celebrate the team members and their contributions to the success of the casino resort. The company wanted to acknowledge and thank their employees for their dedication and enthusiasm, and encourage them to keep up the great work.

"We want to recognize and thank our team members for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we want to encourage them to keep up the great work," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

The Town Hall event also highlighted Hard Rock's commitment to Atlantic City and its community, as well as a brand update on the global hotel, casino, and restaurant portfolio.

The Hard Rock Atlantic City President, George Goldhoff, said, "Our team members truly embody the motto, 'Love All – Serve All' and support our efforts to make a difference in our local community."

