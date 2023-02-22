UAGC and CAC Collaborate to Provide Flexible and Affordable Degree Programs

Central Arizona College and the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) have announced a partnership, which will make it easier for CAC students to access bachelor's programs at UAGC.

Photo by Vasily Koloda on Unsplash

The two institutions signed a partnership agreement in a ceremony held at CAC's Signal Peak Campus on Wednesday. The partnership will be a boon for CAC students in Allied Health and other career and technical education (CTE) programs, who will now have a more accessible pathway to UAGC's bachelor's programs.

The partnership will allow CAC students to access UAGC's completely online campus, which is great news for the diverse communities of Pinal County, Arizona, where CAC operates five campuses. The partnership aims to make higher education more accessible to thousands of students in the Phoenix and Tucson region. Students of Hispanic and Native American descent, as well as those in the lifelong learners program, will benefit from this partnership.

The partnership provides an opportunity for all CAC associate degree alumni, staff, faculty, and employees' family members to receive a tuition savings of up to $6,450 per calendar year towards a bachelor's degree. Tuition savings are also available for master's and doctoral programs.

UAGC and CAC are collaborating on meaningful transfer pathways that promote completion of associate degrees at CAC and a seamless transfer to UAGC.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Central Arizona College, which will increase access to higher education for thousands of students in the Phoenix and Tucson region," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek.

"Central Arizona College students already have proven how much they value an education. By believing in their talents and abilities, we look forward to empowering them to continue on the path in their educational journey to open even more doors."

Jacquelyn Elliott, President of Central Arizona College, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating,

"At CAC, our goal for our students always has been to provide quality learning experiences for lifelong success, and this partnership with UAGC meets our students where they are and helps get them to where they want to be."

