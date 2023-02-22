Get Your Share of $7.6 Billion: PA's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Is Now Open!

Pennsylvania residents who are 65 and older, widows and widowers who are 50 and older, or 18 and older with a permanent disability can receive rebates on their property taxes or rent paid in 2022.

Photo by todd kent on Unsplash

The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and is funded primarily by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but certain qualifying homeowners can receive supplemental rebates that can boost their rebate to $975.

AARP Pennsylvania has teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue to encourage eligible residents to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The program has provided more than $7.6 billion in property tax and rent rebates over the past 50 years.

The assistance is available to those with an annual income of no more than $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters, with half of Social Security income excluded.

The application period is currently open and runs through June 30, 2023. Those who meet the income and age requirements can apply by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190 to request a paper application.

Free assistance is available in completing the application at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators' offices.

The program is particularly valuable to those on fixed incomes, as the rebate can help alleviate the burden of property taxes or rent. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging all eligible residents to take advantage of this valuable program.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program?

Do you think it's a helpful resource for eligible Pennsylvanians? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.