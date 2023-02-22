PG&E Gears Up for Major Winter Storm in Northern and Central California

Northern and central California are expecting a significant winter storm that will start today and will last until Thursday. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is mobilizing crews in preparation for the incoming cold and windy weather that is expected to cause debris to fall into power lines, damaging equipment, and potentially interrupting electricity services.

The utility company has urged customers to prepare for potential power outages by having an emergency plan in place and by updating their contact information on PG&E's website.

PG&E has already opened its Emergency Operations Center and local operations emergency centers to respond quickly and efficiently to outages. It has also been using its storm outage prediction models to determine the number, location, and potential timing of outages.

PG&E crews, troublemen, distribution line technicians, and system inspectors have been activated and will monitor any electrical incidents that may happen. The company has also pre-staged power lines, power poles, transformers, and other electric equipment in their yards throughout their service area to restore power to affected regions as quickly and safely as possible.

The incoming cold front will bring winds of up to 55 mph, which may cause snowfall as low as 500 to 1,000 feet in some areas. The snowfall may lead to tree branches breaking and trees falling, resulting in power outages.

Customers can receive real-time updates at the company's online outage center and outage notifications by phone, email, or text.

Customers are advised to never touch downed wires and to report them immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area to prevent danger to both customers and the crews working on power lines.

PG&E has also offered storm safety tips such as using battery-operated flashlights and not candles, having fresh drinking water and ice, turning off all electrical appliances, and leaving only one lamp on to alert customers when power is restored.

As the winter storm approaches, PG&E has announced its preparedness for potential power outages. PG&E urges its customers to take the necessary steps to prepare for the incoming storm and to update their contact information for real-time updates on outages in their neighborhood.

