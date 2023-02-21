5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boulder

Boulder, Colorado, is a vibrant and culturally rich city that has been home to many notable figures in various industries. From entertainment to academics, Boulder has produced some of the most talented and accomplished individuals in the world.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at five notable figures who have called Boulder home at some point in their lives and have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill is a critically acclaimed actor, comedian, and filmmaker who has made a name for himself in Hollywood.

Hill has since appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning multiple award nominations for his performances. He is best known for his roles in films such as Superbad, 21 Jump Street, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

In addition to acting, Hill has also written and directed films, including mid90s, establishing himself as a versatile and talented creative force in the industry.

Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones is an American actor who is best known for his role as Jake Harper in the hit TV series Two and a Half Men.

He was born in Austin, Texas, but later attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he studied theatre. Jones began his acting career at a young age, landing his first major role in the popular TV series at the age of ten.

He went on to star in the show for ten seasons, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. Jones has since retired from acting but remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch is an American actor, director, and producer who was born in Boulder, Colorado. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Fargo," "Shutter Island," and "Zodiac," as well as his performances on television shows like "American Horror Story."

He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Norm Gunderson in the 1996 film "Fargo," for which he received critical acclaim. Since then, he has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, often playing character roles.

Ross Marquand

Ross Marquand is an American actor and voice actor who is best known for his role as Aaron on the AMC series The Walking Dead. Marquand began his acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in various TV shows and films including the immensely popular Avengers: Infinity War.

He is also an accomplished voice actor, having lent his voice to several animated series and video games. Marquand is widely respected in the industry for his versatility and range as an actor and continues to work in both film and television.

Erinn Hayes

Erinn Hayes is an American actress and comedian best known for her role as Kevin's wife, Donna, on the TV series Kevin Can Wait.

Hayes began her acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in various TV shows and films. She is also a talented comedian, having performed stand-up comedy and written for several TV shows. Hayes is known for her sharp wit and comedic timing, and continues to work in the entertainment industry.

Your Thoughts

Boulder, Colorado is a city that has produced a number of talented individuals who have achieved success in the entertainment industry. From Jonah Hill to Erinn Hayes, the city has a rich tradition of producing talented actors, comedians, and entertainers.

The University of Colorado Boulder, in particular, has played a significant role in the careers of many of these individuals, providing them with the opportunity to hone their craft and pursue their dreams.