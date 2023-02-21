The Best TV Shows Set In Indianapolis: Your City on Screen

TV shows have the power to transport us to different worlds and provide an escape from our everyday lives. For residents of Indianapolis, there are a variety of shows that have been set or filmed in the city that you might want to check out.

In this article, we'll take a look at some popular TV shows that have a connection to Indianapolis.

Good Morning, Miss Bliss

This was a short-lived sitcom that originally aired on the Disney Channel in 1988. The show was set at John F. Kennedy Junior High School and followed the daily life of teacher Miss Bliss (Hayley Mills) and her students, including a young Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). The show only lasted one season, but it was retooled and later became the basis for Saved by the Bell.

The Upshaws

The Upshaws follows the lives of the Upshaw family, a working-class African American family living in Indianapolis. The show is centered around the family patriarch, Bennie Upshaw, played by Mike Epps, who is a mechanic and single father trying to provide for his family.

The show also stars Kim Fields as Bennie's sister and the matriarch of the family, Regina, and other cast members such as Jazmyn Simon, Diamond Lyons, and Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins. The show explores the family's daily struggles and triumphs as they navigate relationships, finances, and personal growth. It's also a comedy show that tries to highlight the life and culture of the working-class family in Indianapolis.

American Crime

This anthology crime drama series aired on ABC for three seasons between 2015 and 2017. Each season of the show dealt with a different crime and its impact on the lives of those involved. The show was set in various locations throughout the United States, including Indianapolis. It starred Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, and Regina King.

Close to Home

Close to Home is an American legal drama television series created by Jim Leonard, that originally aired on CBS from October 4, 2005 to May 11, 2007. The show starred Jennifer Finnigan as Annabeth Chase, a young prosecutor with the Indianapolis District Attorney's office. The show was set and filmed partially in Indianapolis.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker

This is a 2020 Netflix limited series, starring Octavia Spencer. The series is based on the real-life story of Madam C. J. Walker, an African American hair care entrepreneur and philanthropist who was one of the first women to become a self-made millionaire in America. The show is set in the early 20th century and takes place in various locations, including Indianapolis.

