Award-Winning Sandwich Shop Set to Make North Wales Debut

Residents of North Wales, PA, will soon have a new go-to spot for lunch and dinner. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, famous for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, will open its new location at 467 North Sumneytown Pike on February 20.

Photo by Syed F Hashemi on Unsplash

Capriotti's is a restaurant that values fresh ingredients and unique combinations.

Its menu includes an array of sandwiches, such as The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw, and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat, melted cheese, and hot or sweet peppers.

The restaurant's slow-roasting process of whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning make its sandwiches even more delicious.

The new North Wales location will also offer the convenience of an order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Plus, customers can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app to earn and redeem rewards and score free food.

The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the community, which is great news for the local economy. The franchise owner, Chris Shimer, who previously opened a Capriotti's take-out location in Philadelphia, is excited to share his passion for sandwiches with the North Wales community.

"My goal is for Capriotti's to become the go-to spot for the local community to get lunch and dinner," said Shimer.

"Capriotti's is known for its premium ingredients and tasty sandwich combinations and I'm happy to expand our availability to the North Wales community."

Capriotti's also offers catering services for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties to the Super Bowl, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

If you're looking for a delicious and convenient sandwich experience, check out Capriotti's in North Wales. You can visit the location from Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or check out their website at www.capriottis.com or call the location at 443-386-6135.

So, what do you think? Are you excited to try out the new Capriotti's location in North Wales?